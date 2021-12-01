Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 1

Wednesday features plenty of NBA action to choose from, and DraftKings is offering up a nine-game main slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks ($7,700) – Brogdon stands out as one of the strongest options if you’re paying up at point guard. He’s coming off more than 40 minutes in his last outing, and Brogdon has averaged 1.13 DKFP per minute this season. He should also benefit from the Pacers’ injury situation. Justin Holiday has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, while Myles Turner ($5,900) is questionable with an illness.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($11,600), Kevin Porter Jr. ($7,400)

Value

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic ($5,300) – Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Nuggets from an injury perspective. They’re already playing without Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back), and P.J. Dozier (knee) is also out with a long-term injury. Now, Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers have been ruled out due to health and safety protocols. That opens up a bunch of playing time in the backcourt.

Morris should be one of the biggest beneficiaries. He’s already been a nice investment recently — returning value in three straight games — and he should see a slight boost in playing time on Wednesday. He’s should play at least 30 minutes, and Morris can definitely pay off his salary with that much opportunity.

Other Options – Devonte’ Graham ($4,600), T.J. McConnell ($4,400)

Shooting Guard

Stud

D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards ($8,400) – The Timberwolves are going to be an interesting team to monitor on Wednesday. They’re already playing without Patrick Beverley (groin) and Jaden McDaniels (illness), while Anthony Edwards ($8,600; illness) and Jarred Vanderbilt ($5,000; illness) are both questionable. If Edwards is ruled out, it’s going to open up some additional shot attempts for Russell. He’s increased his usage rate by 3.2 percentage points with Edwards off the court this season, and he’s averaged 1.18 DKFP per minute in that situation.

Other Options – Brandon Ingram ($7,500), Khris Middleton ($7,400)

Value

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,000) – Duarte went through a bit of a cold streak after starting the year red-hot, but he’s firmly on the DFS radar on Wednesday. He’s returned value in five straight games, and Holiday’s absence should solidify his minutes. He should see around 30 minutes, and he’s averaged a respectable 0.81 DKFP per minute this season. Duarte is an awesome value at just $4K.

Other Options – Caris LeVert ($5,400), Terrence Ross ($3,200)

Small Forward

Stud

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks ($6,300) – The Hornets are one of the few teams in basketball who are routinely playing high-tempo, high-scoring games this season. That makes them a strong team to target, and Hayward stands out as underpriced on Wednesday. He’s priced at just $6.3K, and he’s historically exceeded salary-based expectations by 1.76 points with a comparable price tag. Hayward has also averaged 0.95 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s coming off 37 minutes in his last outing.

Other Options – Paul George ($10,200)

Value

Cam Reddish, Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers ($3,400) – Reddish is currently questionable with a wrist injury, but he could be a nice source of value if he suits up. He was limited to just 7.1 minutes in his last outing due to the injury, but he had returned value in each of his previous six games. His price is down to just $3.4K, and that’s simply too cheap.

Other Options – Josh Hart ($5,500), Kevin Huerter ($4,400)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets ($12,100) – Antetokounmpo has gotten extremely pricy, but there’s no denying his upside on Wednesday. Not only is Giannis one of the best producers in fantasy — he’s averaged 1.74 DKFP per minute — but he’s in arguably the best spot of the day vs. the Hornets. The Bucks are currently implied for 120.0 points, and no other team is implied for more than 112. That’s a massive discrepancy. The Hornets rank third in pace and 26th in defensive efficiency, so Giannis can do some serious damage in this matchup.

Other Options – Domantas Sabonis ($9,400), Bobby Portis ($6,800)

Value

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers ($3,800) – Metu has played a significant role for the Kings recently, and he’s coming off 35.25 DKFP over 35.8 minutes on Tuesday. We’re still waiting on the Kings’ injury report for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Clippers, but there’s a chance he’ll be leaned on heavily once again. Harrison Barnes ($5,900; foot), Moe Harkless ($3,000; knee) and Marvin Bagley ($4,300; illness) all missed that contest, leaving the team without a ton of forward options behind Metu.

Other Options – Marcus Morris ($4,400), Kenyon Martin ($3,100)

Center

Stud

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards ($9,500) – If Edwards is ruled out for the Timberwolves, it’s going to be very hard to get away from Towns. It’s been a quiet start to the year for the star big man, which has caused his price tag to plummet. However, Towns has increased his usage rate by 6.6 percentage points with Edwards off the court this season. He’s averaged 1.42 DKFP per minute in that situation, too, which represents a sizable boost in production.

Other Options – Christian Wood ($8,900), Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,300)

Value

Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers ($5,800) – Holmes returned to the Kings’ lineup on Tuesday after missing the previous three games, and he wasted little time making an impact. He racked up 44.25 DKFP points over 33.4 minutes, making him an awesome value at just $6.2K. He’s even cheaper at $5.8K on Wednesday’s slate, so he’s worth heavy consideration.

Other Options – P.J. Washington ($5,100), Daniel Gafford ($4,800)

