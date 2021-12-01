Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for December 1

There are six games in the NHL on Wednesday with the Red Wings and Ducks both playing for the second consecutive night. The Rangers and Golden Knights are the two largest favorites on the docket, whereas the other four contests project to be close. There are also two marquee matchups with the Maple Leafs hosting the Avalanche and the Penguins visiting the Oilers.

All statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.

Top Line Stacks

Golden Knights at Ducks

Max Pacioretty ($7,000) - Chandler Stephenson ($4,700) - Mark Stone ($5,200)

The Vegas No. 1 line is back together, affordable and draws the Ducks on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Additionally, Anaheim has lost four of its past six games while allowing 19 goals. Stephenson, Pacioretty and Stone have clicked for 5.66 goals per 60 minutes the past three years, and the trio benefits from skating together on the No. 1 power-play unit, too.

Senators vs. Canucks

Brady Tkachuk ($5,900) - Josh Norris ($5,000) - Drake Batherson ($5,100)

The Canucks struggles have been well documented, and this could be a particularly tough schedule spot as the final leg of a five-game road trip. With that in mind, Ottawa’s No. 1 line stands out because of the reasonable combined cap hit and excellent chemistry to start the season. Norris, Tkachuck and Batherson have clicked for 5.64 goals and 17.73 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes this season.

Superstar to Build Around

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche ($6,500) - There’s value in this salary, as Marner checks out well below the highest tickets. He’s recorded a rock-solid six goals, 12 assists, 42 shots and 85 attempts through the past 16 contests. There’s also potential his popularity will be kept in check because of the presumed tough matchup against Colorado. The Avs have allowed the 10th most goals per game in the league and rank 27th in penalty-kill percentage.

Value on Offense

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators ($5,000) - Something has to give for Boeser soon. He’s sporting an 11-game goal drought despite registering 30 shots, 58 attempts and 12 individual high-danger scoring chances. Additionally, his current 7.8 shooting percentage is significantly below the 13.6 mark he posted through the first five seasons of his career. Ottawa is allowing a league-high 3.84 goals per game this season, too.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers ($3,300) - An outing removed from a six-game point streak, Kakko is positioned for a bounce-back showing. He’s skating on the No. 1 line with Mika Zibanejad ($6,800) and Chris Kreider ($5,800), and the Flyers have lost six consecutive games with 25 goals against.

Stud Goalies

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken at Detroit Red Wings ($7,500) - Detroit has scored the 22nd fewest goals per game this season, including just 20 through its past nine contests, and Seattle has surrendered the fourth fewest expected goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. Grubauer is also showing signs of turning the corner with a .941 save percentage and 2.01 GAA through his past three starts — two wins.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers ($7,300) - Sporting a 5-0-1 stretch with a .983 save percentage and 0.49 GAA, Jarry is in elite form. Obviously, this salary doesn’t reflect his recent form. Even with the Oilers ranking second in goals per game this season, there’s reason to take a flier on Jarry.

Value on Defense

Keith Yandle, Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers ($2,600) - With the Rangers sporting a middling, 19th-ranked penalty-kill percentage, Yandle warrants consideration at his near-minimum salary because of his role quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. He’s gone 17 consecutive games without finding the scoresheet despite being on the ice for 52 high-danger scoring chances, so there’s potential for statistical correction. Additionally, there is also a modest fantasy floor here. Yandle has collected 31 shots and 16 blocks during the noted 17-game stretch.

Power-Play Defenseman

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators ($5,600) - Another affordable Canuck in the noted favorable matchup against Ottawa, Hughes is in solid recent form with two assists and nine shots through the past three games. His 2.0 points per 60 minutes over the past three years also rank seventh among all blueliners.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche ($5,300) - Despite registering just a single assist through his past five games, Rielly has still managed to record double-digit fantasy points in six of his past eight outings. He continues quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit and has 58 shots and 21 blocks through 23 games to bolster his fantasy floor. As noted, the Avalanche haven’t been a daunting defensive matchup, either.

