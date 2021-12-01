NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 1

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I’m actually more intrigued by the college hoops on Wednesday evening, which is rare. Typically Tuesday is the big CBB card, and then we get back to a big Wednesday NBA slate. I’m yet to lock anything in, but there are a couple of spots that jump out to me. Writing up those leans below and will post on Twitter if I do fire on anything.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Potential Plays

The home team has done well in this rivalry in recent years, and we’re getting a short number on the C’s while getting some crucial talent back in the lineup. Robert Williams, who missed over a week, will return to the lineup for Boston, which should make a huge difference in this game when it comes to defending Joel Embiid. Embiid was out long-term himself, and while he looked tremendous in his return, he slowed down in his second game. Having Williams to throw at Embiid along with Al Horford should be a huge help for Boston. The C’s will also get Dennis Schroder back from a one-game absence. If Jaylen Brown is able to go, I’d consider that a bonus. If I do back Boston, I’m fine playing it without JB active.

The Sixers have been a lot different than we’re used to in terms of numbers on the road — 7-4 ATS versus just 3-7 ATS at home. It’s usually reversed. But the numbers are a bit skewed with Embiid’s long-term absence. Philly still has to work Embiid back into the mix, and against a team like the Celtics with Williams and Schroder back, I think they’ll have some difficulties on the road.

After spending the first six and a half seasons of his career in Orlando, Gordon finally gets his chance to return back to the city that drafted him and play in front of the fans. I’ll take a little revenge narrative play here. Gordon’s numbers over the last five games have been outstanding, but I won’t go through them here because for the most part they were without Nikola Jokic on the floor.

However, the reigning MVP did return on Monday in Miami, and yet Gordon still finished with a 20-4-5 line in 38 minutes. With Michael Porter Jr. sidelined, Gordon takes on a much larger role — 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. I think there’s enough margin here to consider backing Gordon’s points and/or P/R/A prop given Denver’s current rotation and the matchup. Outside of the homecoming for AG, the Magic are just putrid and likely give little resistance.

