NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 2

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Small slate of NBA games on Thursday, but there are still plenty of quality betting options. Here’s how to approach Thursday’s NBA card via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Burks was one free throw away from hitting the over on this prop on points alone last game — his first as New York’s point guard. I don’t know how long Burks at the point will hold up, but it’s something bettors and DFS players should look to take advantage of in the early going.

Burks wasn’t anywhere close to leading the Knicks in usage rate before the move, and now he’s the one running the offense. He’s only going to get more opportunities on that end of the floor — whether that manifests into more points or assists (or both) — even if there’s hiccups in production from time to time.

While the Bulls have been tough on opposing point guards, New York’s new PG has the build of a wing; because that’s what he is. He may not be as quick as Chicago’s guards, but his size advantage can play big when attacking the rim and the glass.

This one jumped out to me right away when scanning Thursday’s NBA action on DraftKings Sportsbook. OKC is in the second leg of a back-to-back, and they’re without one of their best players in Josh Giddey — the team leader in rebounds per game and one of three Thunder players averaging 10-plus points per game.

The Grizzlies are the least efficient team on the defensive end in the league. But can you guess who’s the least efficient on the offensive end? Yep, OKC. And while Memphis ranked among the best in terms of pace earlier in the season, they simply aren’t the same without Ja Morant. Yes, the Grizzlies put up 128 points vs. Sacramento without their star guard, but Memphis only scored 91 against a Raptors team that’s 24th in defensive efficiency — one spot ahead of the Kings. Sure, there’s value to be found on Memphis’ roster from a DFS side, but the Grizzlies simply don’t have a potent offense without their star.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.