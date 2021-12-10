Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 10

After another busy work week, the NBA helps us get the weekend started with a great slate of nine games this Friday night, giving everyone plenty of options on the DraftKings main slate. With almost every team dealing with injury, health and safety protocols or other rotation questions, there are plenty of opportunities to grab affordable options that can deliver good returns. As is usually the case by this point in the season, player updates throughout the day will continue to open value, so make sure you're following @dklive on Twitter and have downloaded the DK Live app to keep up with the latest news.

You can start your search through the bargain bin with my top four value picks highlighted below. Based on their form, matchup and expected workload, these four players enter the day with a good chance to outproduce their bargain-basement salaries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

This game should be a great source of fantasy production with both teams a little short-handed and ranked in the top 10 in the NBA in pace. DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with the highest over/under of the night at 228.5, indicating there should be plenty of points for both teams. The Hornets have been priced up to adjust for their recent burst of production, but the Kings still have several very attractive values including Davis, Davion Mitchell ($3,400) and Marvin Bagley III ($3,700), who seems to be past his illness and should get more run with Richaun Holmes (eye) ruled out.

Davis has been a consistent contributor for the Kings since joining the starting lineup five games ago. Even the return of Harrison Barnes ($5,400) in the Kings' most recent game didn’t slow Davis down, as he dropped 28.75 DKFP in 30 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Magic. In his five starts, Davis has averaged 29.3 DKFP in 23.9 minutes per contest by producing 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 assists per contest. He has scored double-digit points in five of his past six games and offers strong enough non-scoring numbers to be an outstanding option with a high ceiling at only $4K in what should be a great spot since the Hornets have given up the most DKFP in the NBA to opposing SG.

While no one is confusing them for a contender just yet, the Rockets have been flying high with seven straight wins as they host the Bucks this Friday. The run of success continued on Wednesday when they knocked off James Harden and the Nets. The winning streak has come without first-round pick Jalen Green (hamstring) and continued without Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), who has missed the past two games. Brooks has seen increased usage as a result of the absences and moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season in Wednesday’s win.

The 23-year-old played 29 minutes and finished with 30.25 DKFP on 14 points, four assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block. Brooks now has at least 20 DKFP in four of his past eight games and has taken at least seven shots in seven of those contests. The opportunities should be there for him again as he takes on the Bucks, who have given up the second-most DKFP in the NBA to opposing PGs this season. Brooks has a very high ceiling if he’s in the starting lineup again, and he’s my favorite Rocket at $4K or less, although DJ Augustin ($3,200) is also a decent punt play, and Garrison Mathews ($4,400) continues to be one of my favorite emerging options (who I highlighted last Sunday).

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Thunder have actually won two straight games since their 73-point embarrassment last week. Bazley remains extremely affordable in his role in OKC’s starting lineup and has been trending in the right direction. He has over 21 DKFP in three of his past four games, with the only exception when he played just 15 minutes in that blowout debacle. He had 15 points and 27.75 DKFP in 32 minutes Wednesday, and he also had two of his best games of the season in the Thunder’s previous two meetings with the Lakers.

On Oct. 27, Bazley had 20 points, four steals and 41 DKFP against the Lakers in an eight-point win, and just over a week later, he had 14 points and 23.25 DKFP as the Thunder beat the Lakers for a second time. In his 24 games, he is averaging 22.57 DKFP while playing 27.6 minutes per game with a 17.4% usage rate. He has shown he can shine in this specific matchup, and I think he’ll end up delivering nice returns once again at just over $4K.

SG Josh Richardson, Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns, $3,500

With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) still sidelined, Richardson should continue to see an expanded role in the Celtics’ second unit. The veteran has been shooting the ball well as of late, and he has scored at least 11 points in six of his past nine games while shooting at a 46.2% clip with a true shooting percentage of 57.9%. His usage rate of 18.1% is solid over that span and has been trending upwards with rates of 30.2% and 18.6% in his two most recent games, which were against the two teams in Los Angeles.

Richardson had 27.75 DKFP in 30 minutes against the Clippers and helped Boston bounce back after a disastrous second quarter. Coach Ime Udoka seems to see Richardson as part of the solution to what has been ailing the Celtics, and his scoring upside makes him a very good play at well under $4K on this packed slate. To find more good plays under $4K and keep up with emerging value throughout the day, follow me on Twitter @ZT_Sports, where I pick four to play under $4K every day of the NBA season.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.