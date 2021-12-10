Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for December 10

Friday features a seven-game main NHL slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Jets roll into Vancouver tonight having won three of their last four games. Their offense has broken through in a big way over the last four games as well as they come into Vancouver averaging 4.75 goals over that stretch. The Canucks are getting some respect in the odds after a couple of wins under a new coach but the difference between these two teams remains quite stark. Winnipeg is 13th in expected goal rate while the Canucks are 23rd, and the Jets’ power play remains the better unit on special teams as well. With Winnipeg’s top players now scoring this is likely a good time to jump off the Canucks’ bandwagon and take the solid plus-money odds on tap for the Jets to win tonight.

Top Line Stack

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

Mika Zibanejad ($6,500) — Kaapo Kakko ($3,300) — Chris Kreider ($5,900)

The Rangers’ top-line heads into Buffalo today in a pretty big slump for fantasy purposes. Top center Mika Zibanejad hasn’t scored a goal in over 10 games now but has still acted as a good setup man for Chris Kreider, who has carried the line with six goals over that same span. The two will pair together at both even strength and on the power play tonight against a Sabres team who sits second to last in goals against per game and has the 10th worst penalty-kill in the league.

Zibanejad’s shooting percentage sits at just 6.8% on the season, a full 6% lower than his career rate. With how well he and Kreider have been connecting, if he does find the back of the net a big night could be in store for these two.

You could also look to pair them with power-play quarterback Adam Fox ($7,100), but if you need value, banking on Kaapo Kakko breaking out will save you big money. Kakko is also mired in a long goalless drought but the Sabres allow goals at such an alarming rate that taking the best shooters from the Rangers tonight is likely to pay off somehow. These three make for a nice cost-effective trio that has the potential for multiple goals against one of the weakest opponents in the league.

Superstar to Target

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils ($7,100)

The Predators have not been offensive slouches this season and come into this game against the Devils averaging 3.8 goals over their last five starts. The matchup is juicy for their top-line players too as the Devils feature just mediocre special teams and goaltending, which has struggled for the most part over the last month or so.

It all makes for a great spot for Filip Forsberg, who is shooting the puck a ton and has hit the DK shots on goal bonus in each of his last three games. The winger has been hyper efficient this season playing alongside Matt Duchene ($6,400) and Mikael Granlund ($5,700), converting on over 20% of his shots on goal. With Nashville rolling, building around the elite winger makes a ton of sense tonight.

Value on Offense

Ryan Johansen, Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils ($4,300)

I’ve already laid out the case for the Predators’ offense above and you can target them up and down the lineup today. Ryan Johansen is starting to enjoy a bit of a renaissance year as he enters this game with the Devils averaging just under a point per game on the season and has an astounding 15 points in his last 10 games. He gets solid first unit power-play exposure where eight of his points have come this season already and makes for a top value play.

Robby Fabbri, Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche ($3,800)

The Red Wings are short-handed up front due to injuries and that’s led to increased opportunity for Robby Fabbri, who comes into this game with the Avalanche having scored five goals and seven points in his last 10 games. Fabbri is playing big minutes and with the Avalanche struggling in net and on special teams (they have the eighth worst penalty-kill), you shouldn’t shy away from targeting their cheap forwards. Fabbri is a solid value tonight with really good upside for GPPs.

Stud Goalies

Eric Comrie, Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks ($7,700)

If I like the Jets on the moneyline tonight, then I also have to have at least some interest in backing likely starter Eric Comrie. Comrie likely will be low-owned in DFS but faces a Vancouver offense that converts on under 20% of its man advantage opportunities and is sixth to last in goals per game. Comrie has a decent enough .913 save percentage on the season and should get support from an offense that is heating up. He’s a nice GPP play today.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals ($7,600)

There are a lot of weaker teams on the slate today, so finding value in net will be tough. We’ve seen through the season though that, regardless of opponent, Tristan Jarry is going to be someone we can rely on in DFS. The Penguins’ goalie has posted a .941 save percentage and three shutouts over his last 10 games alone, and yet still is available at under $8K in price. The Penguins are on the road but are just +125 underdogs. It’s a game Jarry could easily steal for Pittsburgh today and if he does, he’ll potentially be the must-own G at this price.

Value on Defense

Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators ($3,400)

Severson has seen steady usage all season and enters this game with the Predators having averaged over 21 minutes on the season. That’s a solid enough reason to target him at these prices but the 27-year-old is also getting some power-play exposure and is averaging 2.7 shots on goal over his last 10 games.

The price on Severson hasn’t moved much at all lately either on DraftKings, even with him averaging 13.0 DKFP over his last three games, as he sits near his lowest price tag of the season. The Devils are getting healthier now and with their offense picking up a bit, more secondary assists will be available for a player like Severson, who brings great tertiary production for his price.

Power-Play Defensemen

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils ($7,800)

Let’s make this a trio of Nashville players to target tonight as the expensive but explosive Roman Josi is also in a great spot to post a big game. The Predators have now moved into 9th place in terms of power-play efficiency on the season and Josi comes into this game having grabbed 11 points already with the man advantage. The defenseman is averaging a heady 5.3 blocked shots + shots on goal per game over his last 10 contests and makes for a great stacking play with pretty much any of the Nashville forwards who get top power-play unit exposure as well (hint: we’ve mentioned two above already).

There are plenty of big names available on defense today but Josi’s big salary may also keep his ownership low in GPPs. Feel free to pay up though as the Predators’ offense is rolling and they offer good value options to stack with their elite defenseman for DFS purposes.

