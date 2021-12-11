Fantasy Football Picks: Bears vs. Packers DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

Week 14’s Sunday Night contest in an NFC North matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Let’s look at this game from a Showdown perspective.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.2M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (CHI vs GB)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Davante Adams ($17,400 CP) - No one has a better matchup on the entire Sunday slate than Adams facing the Bears’ secondary. He’ll mostly lineup against Jaylon Johnson, who has allowed close to 12.5 yards per reception when targeted. Johnson isn’t the worst cornerback in the league; he’s been playing well. Still, Adams averages a 32.1% target share, which is best in the league, and ranks top five in yards per route run (3.35) and fantasy points per route run (0.68). He’s caught 10 of his 16 red-zone targets and should be in line for more against a defense that is allowing the 10th-most red-zone attempts this season.

AJ Dillon ($6,600 CP) - The conventional build should have Aaron Jones ($15,900 CP) in this spot going up against a Bears rush defense that’s playing average right now, but Dillon’s salary allows a ton of relief if you’re looking to pay up at the flex. The Packers are nearly two-touchdown favorites at home, which means we should be taking the tailbacks in this game with a potential blowout on our hands. Jones should be at full strength, but the Packers still may elect to make this an even split between their backs. He’s a high-variance play at Captain, but it could work out how well if/when the Packers’ game script goes according to plan.

FLEX Plays

Aaron Rodgers ($12,000) - The bye week couldn’t come at a better time for Rodgers after hurting his toe a few weeks back. In Rodgers’ last two games, with a toe injury, he averaged just under 33 DKFP with six TDs and no INTs. Rodgers has thrown 11 TDs at home and only one pick with a 107.5 passer rating. Rodgers put up 23.7 DKFP in Chicago in Week 6, so look for him to do much of the same this week. Justin Fields ($14,700 CP, $9,800) also warrants some consideration with his ability to pick up points with his legs. Before his injury, Fields was averaging eight rushing attempts over his three previous games, and the Green Bay defense has given up the sixth-most rushing yards to QBs this season.

Cole Kmet ($5,200) - Kmet averages 11.8 DKFP with Fields under center, and it would behoove the rookie to keep targeting the big man. In Fields’ two best games this season (Weeks 8 and 9), Kmet had 14 targets (four in the red zone) and 111 total receiving yards on nine catches. Kmet’s run over 30 routes in his previous two games and had a respectable outing (8.9 DKFP) the last time these two teams met back in Week 6.

Fades

Aaron Jones ($15,900 CP, $10,600) - Fading Jones is less an indictment on his talent but an endorsement of the players around him in salary. Jones could be an excellent leverage play if his roster percentage stays low, but A.J. Dillon should be in line for more work at this point of the season if the Packers are ahead. David Montgomery ($15,000 CP, $10,000) has elite usage and could be in line for a lot of passing work, leaving Jones as the odd man out at his price.

THE OUTCOME

The Packers are healthy coming out of their bye and show no signs of slowing down or letting up in this game. The Bears are tied for second-worst in the NFC while the Packers are sitting second-best, one game behind the Arizona Cardinals, who they beat earlier this season giving them the tiebreaker. This game has important conference implications for the Packers, who are 5-0 straight-up at home this season.

Final Score: Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 20

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.2M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (CHI vs GB)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.