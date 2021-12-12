Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 12

We have a five-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are three games with a total of at least 220 - NO/SA (220), MIN/POR (221.5) and ORL/LAL (221). The DAL/OKC game has the lowest total on the slate at 207.5. The Lakers are the biggest favorite at 10.5 points over the Magic. There are two games that have a spread at 3 points or lower — POR -1.5 over MIN and SA -2.5 over NO. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic ($10,500) – The projections have loved Russ all season, and I’ve given him the hand almost every time. I kind of like him today, though. Much will depend on ownership. If he’s high-rostered, then I will stay away since the floor is low for the price tag. Russ has scored fewer than 30 DKFP seven times this season with three of those in the last four games. That said, he has scored at least 60 DKFP five times and the matchup couldn’t get any better as Orlando is 10th in offensive pace, 29th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to point guards by 11.93%, the most in the league.

Other Options – Dejounte Murray ($10,100), D’Angelo Russell ($8,800), Cade Cunningham ($7,500)

Value

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($5,300) – Luka Doncic is out, so Brunson will likely make his seventh start of the season. In the prior six starts, he’s averaged 35 minutes, 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals with 16.8 field goal attempts and a 25.6% usage rate. That translated to 37.75, 53, 42.45, 41, 42 and 31.25 DKFP. The Thunder are 22nd in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to point guards by 9.57%.

Other Options – Cam Thomas ($3,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers ($8,800) – Russell has missed the last three games and is questionable for Sunday, so keep an eye on the updates. Although he didn’t play on Friday, he did go through workouts so the trend has been going in the right direction. In the prior four games before the injury, he produced 44.25, 32.75, 52 and 60.5 DKFP. The matchup is fantastic as Portland is 27th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 8%.

Other Options – Brandon Ingram ($9,000), Cade Cunningham ($7,500)

Value

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers ($3,900) – Both the Lakers and Magic are top 10 in offensive pace, so the environment should be a good one for fantasy goodies. Against shooting guards, the Lakers boost the FPPM by 12.19%, second-most in the league. Over the last nine games, Harris has played over 30 minutes in seven of those contests and gone for at least 20 DKFP in eight.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($5,300)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets @ Detroit Pistons ($11,000) – James Harden is out, so what was once the Brooklyn Big Three is down to the Brooklyn Acapella. With Harden off the floor this season, Durant has seen a 3.2% usage rate increase to 34.8%. Durant averages 1.4 DKFP per minute and should feast.

Other Options – Norman Powell ($6,200), Franz Wagner ($6,100)

Value

Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets ($3,600) – Diallo isn’t starting and the ranges are wide for both playing time and production. He has scored 32 DKFP in 21 minutes but has also played 10 minutes and scored 4 DKFP. That said, over the last two games, he’s produced at least 20 DKFP in 29 and 16 minutes.

Other Options – Bruce Brown ($4,100), Gary Harris ($3,900)

Power Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic ($10,800) – Over the last seven games, James has scored at least 50 DKFP in six of those contests with two over 60. Anthony Davis ($10,400) is questionable for this one and James sees a 4.3% increase in Plus/Minus when Davis is off the court. The pace should be fast in this one with plenty of possessions and Orlando is one of the worst defenses in the league. They also boost the FPPM to power forwards by 8.63%.

Other Options – Kevin Durant ($11,000), Kristaps Porzingis ($8,000), Franz Wagner ($6,100)

Value

Josh Jackson, Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets ($3,200) – Jerami Grant is out for Sunday, so Jackson could get the start. It hasn’t been confirmed, so keep an eye on the updates. Jackson averages 0.94 DKFP per minute and has started three games this season. He’s gone for 31.5, 13.25 and 17.75 DKFP in those contests.

Other Options – Darius Bazley ($4,300)

Center

Stud

Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($7,100) – CJ McCollum has missed the last two games and the usage rate has been 40% and 32% for Nurkic. On the season, he averaged a 22% usage rate. Damian Lillard ($10,200) is also questionable, so if he’s out, then Nurkic will be THE guy. He’s produced 36.25 and 39.75 DKFP in the last two games and averages 1.28 DKFP per minute. His issue is that he often plays fewer than 30 minutes. The matchup is a fantastic one, as Minnesota is sixth in offensive pace and they boost the FPPM to centers by 12.07%.

Other Options – Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,400)

Value

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks ($3,600) – Not too many value options at center today, so Robinson-Earl it is. He and Derrick Favors ($3,500) have been alternating at center for the Thunder and much depends on the matchup. Since the Mavericks don’t have a bruiser down low, I think Robinson-Earl gets the majority of the playing time. He’s only averaging 0.78 DKFP per minute but played 27 minutes in the last game and has 10 games with at least 25 minutes.

