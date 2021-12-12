NFL Week 14 MNF Best Bets: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

A pivotal NFC West game is set to go down on Monday Night Football. Here’s how to approach Rams-Cardinals on Monday via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stafford put together a solid showing the last time these two teams met, logging 280 yards and two touchdowns through the air. However, he did get picked off by Arizona’s defense, which has challenged opposing quarterbacks throughout the season.

There’s no question he’s been a touchdown machine in 2021 (30 touchdowns in 12 games, nine multi-TD games). But, Stafford has been picked off a fair amount (nine), logging at least one interception in seven of his 12 games played.

When it comes to the Cardinals’ part in this, they rank third in pass defense DVOA. They have picked opposing quarterbacks off 12 times this season, doing so in eight games.

D-Hop is a touchdown threat from every corner of the field. He’s that talented, and he has that type of chemistry with Murray. After the two were out for five weeks, the pair connected for a 20-yard score in the first two minutes of their return game. Hopkins has logged a touchdown in six of the nine games he’s played in this season, and he’s posted a 72.5% catch rate — which will be the highest single-season mark of Hopkins’ career if that maintains. Also, of the 11 times he’s been targeted in the red zone, Hopkins has reeled in seven passes. Oh, and each of those receptions has resulted in a TD.

The Rams did hold Hopkins scoreless when they last saw him. They have a tough defense and have allowed the fourth-fewest touchdowns to receivers this season. But the Hopkins-Murray connection is too strong to not come through in such an important game — and in prime time.

The Cardinals have proven it can withstand a lot. Now they’re whole — like they were when they last saw the Rams, who were hot at the time. A win on Monday would put the Rams within one game of tying Arizona for first in the NFC West, but this is not the same L.A. team the Cardinals saw in Week 4.

The Rams just snapped a three-game losing streak, but they haven’t knocked off a quality opponent since they saw Tampa Bay in Week 3. And in each of the three games they lost between Week 9 and Week 12 — Titans, 49ers and Packers — the Rams lost by eight or more.

