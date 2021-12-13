Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 13

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Monday night presents a nine-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Thanks to some extra usage with Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Deandre Hunter (wrist) on the shelf, Young has been a stud, amassing 57.3 DKFP per game in his past three contests. Bogdanovic and Hunter will remain sidelined Monday and with the two starters off the floor this season, Young has seen a 2.1-percentage point boost to his usage and he has supplied 1.4 DKFP per minute.

Facing this Houston squad that ranks fourth in pace and 23rd in defensive efficiency, Young should surpass 50 DKFP for the fourth consecutive start.

Other Options: Chris Paul ($8,300), Kyle Lowry ($8,000)

Value

With Luka Doncic (ankle) sidelined, Brunson is a must-play. In the five starts which the 25-year-old has made in place of Doncic this season, Brunson has generated 37.9 DKFP per game behind a 27% usage rate.

In addition to the immense role, this is a perfect matchup for the point guard. Not only does Charlotte rank dead last in defensive efficiency, but they also rank second in pace. Brunson should effortlessly exceed five-times value in this dream spot and is the best value on the board Monday.

Other Options: Reggie Jackson ($5,900), Gabe Vincent ($4,200), Davion Mitchell ($3,700)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks, $7,200

After missing the last four games due to health protocols, Rozier will return to the Hornets for Monday’s matchup in Dallas. However, LaMelo Ball, Mason Plumlee, Ish Smith and Jalen McDaniels have not cleared the protocols and will remain inactive. Right out of the gate, Rozier should garner a huge workload with his team so depleted. In all the time he has played with these four players off the court since the start of last season, Rozier has posted a 24.4% usage rate and a 20.3% assist percentage, resulting in 1.05 DKFP per minute.

With the Hornets using a very tight rotation, Rozier should receive around 40 minutes of work tonight, giving him a strong chance to eclipse 40 DKFP against this Mavs’ team that is playing their second game in two nights.

Other Options: Fred VanVleet ($9,000)

Value

Armoni Brooks, Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks, $4,800

Going against this Hawks’ defense that ranks 25th in efficiency, you have to love Brooks at this price. For the fifth contest in a row, the Rockets will be without Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) and Jalen Green (hamstring), and with these two inactive, Brooks has provided 28 DKFP in 29.6 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old has topped 30 DKFP in three straight tilts and is a viable target for both cash games and GPPs.

Other Options: Luke Kennard ($4,900), Duncan Robinson ($4,300)

Small Forward

Stud

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks, $8,400

Even with Rozier back in the fold, Oubre Jr. still brings a huge ceiling that is worth pursuing in GPPs. The athletic wing will continue to start, and Oubre Jr. should be forced into a 40-minute role with his team shorthanded just like he has been in the past three games. With Ball, Plumlee, Smith and McDaniels off the floor, Oubre Jr. sees a 24.8% usage rate and scores 1.13 DKFP per minute, both of which are team highs for this situation.

His ceiling is near 50 DKFP tonight, and there is a chance this season-high salary and Rozier’s presence scare most DFS players off Oubre Jr.

Other Options: Miles Bridges ($8,000), Scottie Barnes ($7,600)

Value

Paul George (elbow) is doubtful to suit up, opening the door for Mann to thrive with an expanded role. In these past two with George absent, Mann is averaging 29.9 DKFP in 33.5 minutes per game as a member of the Clippers’ starting five.

While the Suns rank second in defensive efficiency, they are the sixth fastest club in the league, and Mann should be able to grind out over five-times value in this uptempo setting.

Other Options: Kevin Huerter ($5,600), Terence Davis ($4,100, if starting), Cam Reddish ($3,300)

Power Forward

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets, $8,000

Forget that Porzingis was a huge letdown with only 27.75 DKFP last night, and fire up the forward in all formats with Doncic out of the lineup. Prior to the dud Sunday, Porzingis had scored 46.3 DKFP per game in his first three starts of the season sans Doncic. Overall, Porzingis has scored 1.36 DKFP per minute with a 27.9% usage rate with Doncic off the floor this season.

In this gorgeous matchup against the Hornets, Porzingis is one of the best high-end values on the slate.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($9,400), Pascal Siakam ($8,500)

Value

With Precious Achiuwa (health protocols) out for the last two, Boucher has started for the Raptors and collected 24.6 DKFP in 24.6 minutes per game. The big man has recorded 1.05 DKFP per minute this season and with Achiuwa out, Boucher should receive roughly 25 minutes of action and smash value in this juicy spot.

This season, the Kings rank 26th in defensive efficiency and they have been very susceptible inside, giving up the most points in the paint and the third-most rebounds in the NBA.

Other Options: Danilo Gallinari ($4,900), Marcus Morris Sr. ($4,600), Marvin Bagley ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Jokic returns home Monday after a seven-game road trip on which he produced a whopping 61.9 DKFP per night, including three triple-doubles. With a 32.3% usage rate, Jokic has supplied an elite 1.8 DKFP per minute this season, and the reigning MVP has always been more productive on his home floor throughout his career, scoring 3.9 more DKFP per game than when on the road.

Washington is yielding the fifth-most points in the paint and Jokic’s ceiling is north of 70 DKFP in this spot. Plain and simple, the center is the best stud to build around for this nine-game slate.

Other Options: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600),

Value

Saturday night, Dedmon posted a double-double worth 44 DKFP across 29 minutes in the blowout win over the Bulls. The veteran did this damage as the Heat’s starting center with Bam Adebayo (thumb) inactive, along with Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Cody Martin (health protocols), who will all remain unavailable Monday vs. the Cavs.

Cleveland starts a huge frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and in this matchup that requires size, Dedmon should see 25-30 minutes. The center provides 1.0 DKFP per minute and 27 DKFP per game when he has logged at least 20 minutes this season, certainly making Dedmon a viable option at this soft price.

Other Options: P.J. Tucker ($4,100), JaVale McGee ($4,000, if Deandre Ayton is out), Alex Len ($3,300)

