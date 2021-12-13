Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 13

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s nine-game slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The rookie has carved out a role for himself. Over the past six games, he’s averaged 26 minutes, 12 points, 3.3 assists, one steal, 10.5 field goal attempts and a 20% usage rate. He’s scored double-digits in four of those contests and produced at least 15 DKFP in five with three over 20 and a high of 31.25. He’s just too cheap for his role and the floor is relatively high with access to ceiling well within the range of outcomes.

The Heat are depleted today as Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo are all out. As a result, Strus will likely get more than the 20 minutes of playing time he’s been averaging. He averages 0.74 DKFP per minute and has scored at least 20 DKFP seven times with a high of 33.25.

If Paul George plays, then commence Operation Abort! Boston has displayed his potential sporadically throughout the season but, over the past two games, he’s played 24 and 25 minutes, producing 18.75 and 39 DKFP. There was inconsistency as he shot 3-for-11 in one game but in the other, he went 9-for-13 for 27 points while racking up four steals. If he gets the minutes, it will be difficult for him to not pay off the salary and he’s already displayed the ceiling. That is what I call a favorable risk/reward ratio.

Starting center Steven Adams ($5,200) is doubtful while Brandon Clarke has already been ruled out, so that leaves the Grizzlies’ frontcourt mighty thin. Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,300; questionable) will likely have to slide down to center in order to match up with Joel Embiid ($11,000). Kyle Anderson ($5,300) could start or come off the bench. Regardless, Tillman should see some action purely out of necessity but there’s uncertainty as to how many minutes he will receive. Tillman averages 0.9 DKFP per minute, has gone for at least 20 DKFP in three games and played 24 minutes in the most recent contest while contributing 21.5 DKFP.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

