NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 13

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Monday is a pretty interesting NBA card, with some injuries keeping me on the fence about a couple of plays. However, I have placed a cross-sport parlay that takes us into the CBB card as well.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

This is the one play that I’ve locked in so far. The Cavs have continued their dominance (go figure), sitting at 22-5-1 ATS this season. I like them a lot in this game, but rather than lay five or more points, I’m going to pair them with another play that I think has a strong enough chance to get there on the moneyline. Cleveland is 6-0 straight up this season, and recently beat up on the Heat with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo out of the lineup. I expect more of the same.

As for Rhody, while the 7-3 Rams are much better at home, they should really outmatch the Panthers in this one. Milwaukee is just 2-7 overall, including 1-3 protecting home court. I expect URI’s talent to get this one done away from home.

Potential Bets

Brunson has been a stud with Luka Doncic off the floor — averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes during the five games he’s played without Luka this season. That totals 31.2 P/R/A, so the number is obviously adjusted. That said, the Hornets rank in the bottom third of the league defending the point guard position this season, and have their own COVID issues going on that’ll keep LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith off the floor. I haven’t pulled the trigger yet, but I’d expect Brunson to play a big role in this game, which does carry a close point spread. Brunson finished his last game with an 18-9-3 line, and that came in 31 minutes while heading to the bench early in a blowout.

This one is all about injury news. The Suns are a solid 9-2 on the road, but I want DeAndre Ayton on the floor to back them. Ayton is questionable for the contest, so we won’t get the news till late. Paul George is doubtful, so I’m assuming he’s going to remain out. As soon as Ayton is ruled in, I’ll fire on this play. If Ayton is ruled out, I’ll pass. Simple.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.