 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 15 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 15 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting.

Week 14 Snaps, Injuries, Game Notes

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 15 — Waiver Wire | RB Snaps | Injury Report | DK Picks

Week 15 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 15 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Dalvin Cook MIN CHI MNF
2 Jonathan Taylor IND NE SAT
3 Alvin Kamara NO TB SNF
4 Najee Harris PIT TEN $7,800
5 Leonard Fournette TB NO SNF
6 Joe Mixon CIN DEN $7,200
7 Nick Chubb CLE LV SAT
8 Austin Ekeler LAC KC TNF
9 David Montgomery CHI MIN MNF
10 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL SF $6,900
11 Antonio Gibson WAS PHI $6,000
12 Elijah Mitchell SF ATL $6,200
13 Josh Jacobs LV CLE SAT
14 Ezekiel Elliott DAL NYG $7,300
15 Javonte Williams DEN CIN $6,100
16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC LAC TNF
17 Melvin Gordon DEN CIN $5,900
18 Saquon Barkley NYG DAL $6,500
19 James Robinson JAX HOU $5,400
20 Aaron Jones GB BAL $6,600
21 Darrell Henderson LAR SEA $5,900
22 James Conner ARI DET $6,400
23 Rhamondre Stevenson NE IND SAT
24 Miles Sanders PHI WAS $5,800
25 Michael Carter NYJ MIA $4,700
26 Devonta Freeman BAL GB $5,500
27 Chase Edmonds ARI DET $5,100
28 Rashaad Penny SEA LAR $5,400
29 AJ Dillon GB BAL $5,700
30 Duke Johnson MIA NYJ $4,000
31 Jamaal Williams DET ARI $5,300
32 Nyheim Hines IND NE SAT
33 Brandon Bolden NE IND SAT
34 Mark Ingram NO TB SNF
35 Tony Pollard DAL NYG $5,800
36 Ameer Abdullah CAR BUF $4,400
37 D'Onta Foreman TEN PIT $5,200
38 Darrel Williams KC LAC TNF
39 Chuba Hubbard CAR BUF $5,700
40 D'Ernest Johnson CLE LV SAT
41 Sony Michel LAR SEA $5,800
42 Boston Scott PHI WAS $4,200
43 Dontrell Hilliard TEN PIT $4,900
44 J.D. McKissic WAS PHI $5,000
45 Ty Johnson NYJ MIA $4,800
46 David Johnson HOU JAX $4,900
47 Matt Breida BUF CAR $4,800
48 Justin Jackson LAC KC TNF
49 Latavius Murray BAL GB $4,600
51 Mike Davis ATL SF $5,100
52 Devontae Booker NYG DAL $4,700
53 Samaje Perine CIN DEN $4,600
54 Kenneth Gainwell PHI WAS $4,500
55 Jeremy McNichols TEN PIT $4,600
56 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF ATL $5,000
57 Ronald Jones TB NO SNF
58 Craig Reynolds DET ARI $4,300
59 JaMycal Hasty SF ATL $4,200
60 Damien Williams CHI MIN MNF
61 Royce Freeman HOU JAX $4,500
62 Travis Homer SEA LAR $4,300
63 Godwin Igwebuike DET ARI $4,200
64 Jaret Patterson WAS PHI $4,200
65 Carlos Hyde JAX HOU $4,400
66 Alex Collins SEA LAR $4,900
67 Peyton Barber LV CLE SAT
68 DeeJay Dallas SEA LAR $4,000
69 Eno Benjamin ARI DET $4,400
70 Khalil Herbert CHI MIN MNF
71 Zack Moss BUF CAR $4,400
72 Mike Boone DEN CIN $4,000
73 Austin Walter NYJ MIA $4,300
74 Wayne Gallman MIN CHI MNF
75 Chris Evans CIN DEN $4,000
76 Jalen Richard LV CLE SAT
77 C.J. Ham MIN CHI MNF
78 Larry Rountree III LAC KC TNF
79 Derrick Gore KC LAC TNF

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation