NFL Week 15 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 15 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Dalvin Cook MIN CHI MNF 2 Jonathan Taylor IND NE SAT 3 Alvin Kamara NO TB SNF 4 Najee Harris PIT TEN $7,800 5 Leonard Fournette TB NO SNF 6 Joe Mixon CIN DEN $7,200 7 Nick Chubb CLE LV SAT 8 Austin Ekeler LAC KC TNF 9 David Montgomery CHI MIN MNF 10 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL SF $6,900 11 Antonio Gibson WAS PHI $6,000 12 Elijah Mitchell SF ATL $6,200 13 Josh Jacobs LV CLE SAT 14 Ezekiel Elliott DAL NYG $7,300 15 Javonte Williams DEN CIN $6,100 16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC LAC TNF 17 Melvin Gordon DEN CIN $5,900 18 Saquon Barkley NYG DAL $6,500 19 James Robinson JAX HOU $5,400 20 Aaron Jones GB BAL $6,600 21 Darrell Henderson LAR SEA $5,900 22 James Conner ARI DET $6,400 23 Rhamondre Stevenson NE IND SAT 24 Miles Sanders PHI WAS $5,800 25 Michael Carter NYJ MIA $4,700 26 Devonta Freeman BAL GB $5,500 27 Chase Edmonds ARI DET $5,100 28 Rashaad Penny SEA LAR $5,400 29 AJ Dillon GB BAL $5,700 30 Duke Johnson MIA NYJ $4,000 31 Jamaal Williams DET ARI $5,300 32 Nyheim Hines IND NE SAT 33 Brandon Bolden NE IND SAT 34 Mark Ingram NO TB SNF 35 Tony Pollard DAL NYG $5,800 36 Ameer Abdullah CAR BUF $4,400 37 D'Onta Foreman TEN PIT $5,200 38 Darrel Williams KC LAC TNF 39 Chuba Hubbard CAR BUF $5,700 40 D'Ernest Johnson CLE LV SAT 41 Sony Michel LAR SEA $5,800 42 Boston Scott PHI WAS $4,200 43 Dontrell Hilliard TEN PIT $4,900 44 J.D. McKissic WAS PHI $5,000 45 Ty Johnson NYJ MIA $4,800 46 David Johnson HOU JAX $4,900 47 Matt Breida BUF CAR $4,800 48 Justin Jackson LAC KC TNF 49 Latavius Murray BAL GB $4,600 51 Mike Davis ATL SF $5,100 52 Devontae Booker NYG DAL $4,700 53 Samaje Perine CIN DEN $4,600 54 Kenneth Gainwell PHI WAS $4,500 55 Jeremy McNichols TEN PIT $4,600 56 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF ATL $5,000 57 Ronald Jones TB NO SNF 58 Craig Reynolds DET ARI $4,300 59 JaMycal Hasty SF ATL $4,200 60 Damien Williams CHI MIN MNF 61 Royce Freeman HOU JAX $4,500 62 Travis Homer SEA LAR $4,300 63 Godwin Igwebuike DET ARI $4,200 64 Jaret Patterson WAS PHI $4,200 65 Carlos Hyde JAX HOU $4,400 66 Alex Collins SEA LAR $4,900 67 Peyton Barber LV CLE SAT 68 DeeJay Dallas SEA LAR $4,000 69 Eno Benjamin ARI DET $4,400 70 Khalil Herbert CHI MIN MNF 71 Zack Moss BUF CAR $4,400 72 Mike Boone DEN CIN $4,000 73 Austin Walter NYJ MIA $4,300 74 Wayne Gallman MIN CHI MNF 75 Chris Evans CIN DEN $4,000 76 Jalen Richard LV CLE SAT 77 C.J. Ham MIN CHI MNF 78 Larry Rountree III LAC KC TNF 79 Derrick Gore KC LAC TNF

