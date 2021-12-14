NFL Week 15 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting.
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|SEA
|$9,000
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|BAL
|$8,900
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|CHI
|MNF
|4
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|TEN
|$7,500
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|ATL
|$8,200
|6
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|LAC
|TNF
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|NYG
|$7,400
|8
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|LAR
|$7,000
|9
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|NO
|SNF
|10
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|CLE
|SAT
|11
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|KC
|TNF
|12
|Mike Evans
|TB
|NO
|SNF
|13
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|CAR
|$7,700
|14
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|NYJ
|$6,600
|15
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|DEN
|$6,500
|16
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|DEN
|$7,100
|17
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|KC
|TNF
|18
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|JAX
|$5,800
|19
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|NYG
|$6,400
|20
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|DET
|$6,900
|21
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|GB
|$5,900
|22
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|CHI
|MNF
|23
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|CAR
|$4,900
|24
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|SEA
|$5,600
|25
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|TEN
|$5,900
|26
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|PHI
|$6,800
|27
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|LAR
|$6,200
|28
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|SEA
|$5,400
|29
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|PIT
|$5,400
|30
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|NE
|SAT
|31
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|ATL
|$6,300
|32
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|MIN
|MNF
|33
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|LV
|SAT
|34
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|IND
|SAT
|35
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WAS
|$6,100
|36
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|GB
|$5,000
|37
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|DET
|$4,900
|38
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|BUF
|$4,800
|39
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|IND
|SAT
|40
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|MIA
|$5,000
|41
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|ARI
|$5,200
|42
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|CAR
|$3,700
|43
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|JAX
|$3,500
|44
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|SF
|$5,800
|45
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|DAL
|$5,300
|46
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|NYJ
|$4,300
|47
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|NYG
|$5,500
|48
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|HOU
|$4,600
|49
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|LV
|SAT
|50
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|MIN
|MNF
|51
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAX
|HOU
|$3,300
|52
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|MIA
|$3,500
|53
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|ARI
|$4,300
|54
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|BAL
|$4,900
|55
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|BAL
|$4,000
|56
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|MIA
|$3,200
|57
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|DAL
|$4,700
|58
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|TB
|SNF
|59
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|CIN
|$5,400
|60
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|DEN
|$4,900
|61
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|DET
|$5,300
|62
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|NO
|SNF
|63
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|CLE
|SAT
|64
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|IND
|SAT
|65
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|NE
|SAT
|66
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|TB
|SNF
|67
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,900
|68
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|LAC
|TNF
|69
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|DAL
|$4,500
|70
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,600
|71
|Zay Jones
|LV
|CLE
|SAT
|72
|Jakeem Grant
|CHI
|MIN
|MNF
|73
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|GB
|$4,100
|74
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|KC
|TNF
|75
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|DET
|$4,400
|76
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|CIN
|$4,500
|77
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|CIN
|$4,600
|78
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|NE
|SAT
|79
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|CLE
|SAT
|80
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|PIT
|$4,200
|81
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|HOU
|$4,300
|82
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|ARI
|$4,400
|83
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|NYJ
|$3,400
|84
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|BUF
|$3,000
|85
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|LAC
|TNF
|86
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,800
|87
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|MIN
|MNF
|88
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|LAC
|TNF
|89
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|PIT
|$3,200
|90
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|NYG
|$3,500
|91
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,700
|92
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|SF
|$3,500
|93
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|NYJ
|$3,100
|94
|John Ross III
|NYG
|DAL
|$3,100
|95
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|KC
|TNF
|96
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|PIT
|$3,500
|97
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,000
|98
|James Washington
|PIT
|TEN
|$3,500
|99
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|SF
|$3,300
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long).
