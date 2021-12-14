 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 15 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 15 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting.

Week 14 Snaps, Injuries, Game Notes

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 15 — Waiver Wire | RB Snaps | Injury Report | DK Picks

Week 15 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 15 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Cooper Kupp LAR SEA $9,000
2 Davante Adams GB BAL $8,900
3 Justin Jefferson MIN CHI MNF
4 Diontae Johnson PIT TEN $7,500
5 Deebo Samuel SF ATL $8,200
6 Tyreek Hill KC LAC TNF
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL NYG $7,400
8 Tyler Lockett SEA LAR $7,000
9 Chris Godwin TB NO SNF
10 Hunter Renfrow LV CLE SAT
11 Keenan Allen LAC KC TNF
12 Mike Evans TB NO SNF
13 Stefon Diggs BUF CAR $7,700
14 Jaylen Waddle MIA NYJ $6,600
15 Tee Higgins CIN DEN $6,500
16 Ja'Marr Chase CIN DEN $7,100
17 Mike Williams LAC KC TNF
18 Brandin Cooks HOU JAX $5,800
19 Amari Cooper DAL NYG $6,400
20 DeAndre Hopkins ARI DET $6,900
21 Marquise Brown BAL GB $5,900
22 K.J. Osborn MIN CHI MNF
23 Cole Beasley BUF CAR $4,900
24 Van Jefferson LAR SEA $5,600
25 Chase Claypool PIT TEN $5,900
26 Terry McLaurin WAS PHI $6,800
27 D.K. Metcalf SEA LAR $6,200
28 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR SEA $5,400
29 Julio Jones TEN PIT $5,400
30 Michael Pittman IND NE SAT
31 Brandon Aiyuk SF ATL $6,300
32 Darnell Mooney CHI MIN MNF
33 Jarvis Landry CLE LV SAT
34 Kendrick Bourne NE IND SAT
35 DeVonta Smith PHI WAS $6,100
36 Rashod Bateman BAL GB $5,000
37 A.J. Green ARI DET $4,900
38 Robby Anderson CAR BUF $4,800
39 Jakobi Meyers NE IND SAT
40 Jamison Crowder NYJ MIA $5,000
41 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET ARI $5,200
42 Gabriel Davis BUF CAR $3,700
43 Nico Collins HOU JAX $3,500
44 Russell Gage ATL SF $5,800
45 Kenny Golladay NYG DAL $5,300
46 DeVante Parker MIA NYJ $4,300
47 Michael Gallup DAL NYG $5,500
48 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX HOU $4,600
49 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE LV SAT
50 Allen Robinson CHI MIN MNF
51 Laquon Treadwell JAX HOU $3,300
52 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ MIA $3,500
53 Josh Reynolds DET ARI $4,300
54 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB BAL $4,900
55 Allen Lazard GB BAL $4,000
56 Braxton Berrios NYJ MIA $3,200
57 Sterling Shepard NYG DAL $4,700
58 Tre'Quan Smith NO TB SNF
59 Jerry Jeudy DEN CIN $5,400
60 Tyler Boyd CIN DEN $4,900
61 Christian Kirk ARI DET $5,300
62 Breshad Perriman TB NO SNF
63 DeSean Jackson LV CLE SAT
64 Nelson Agholor NE IND SAT
65 T.Y. Hilton IND NE SAT
66 Marquez Callaway NO TB SNF
67 Adam Humphries WAS PHI $3,900
68 Byron Pringle KC LAC TNF
69 Darius Slayton NYG DAL $4,500
70 Cam Sims WAS PHI $3,600
71 Zay Jones LV CLE SAT
72 Jakeem Grant CHI MIN MNF
73 Sammy Watkins BAL GB $4,100
74 Jalen Guyton LAC KC TNF
75 Rondale Moore ARI DET $4,400
76 Tim Patrick DEN CIN $4,500
77 Courtland Sutton DEN CIN $4,600
78 Zach Pascal IND NE SAT
79 Bryan Edwards LV CLE SAT
80 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN PIT $4,200
81 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX HOU $4,300
82 Kalif Raymond DET ARI $4,400
83 Albert Wilson MIA NYJ $3,400
84 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR BUF $3,000
85 Mecole Hardman KC LAC TNF
86 DeAndre Carter WAS PHI $3,800
87 Damiere Byrd CHI MIN MNF
88 Demarcus Robinson KC LAC TNF
89 Chester Rogers TEN PIT $3,200
90 Cedrick Wilson DAL NYG $3,500
91 Curtis Samuel WAS PHI $3,700
92 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL SF $3,500
93 Mack Hollins MIA NYJ $3,100
94 John Ross III NYG DAL $3,100
95 Josh Palmer LAC KC TNF
96 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN PIT $3,500
97 Dyami Brown WAS PHI $3,000
98 James Washington PIT TEN $3,500
99 Tajae Sharpe ATL SF $3,300

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation