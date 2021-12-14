NFL Week 15 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting.

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Cooper Kupp LAR SEA $9,000 2 Davante Adams GB BAL $8,900 3 Justin Jefferson MIN CHI MNF 4 Diontae Johnson PIT TEN $7,500 5 Deebo Samuel SF ATL $8,200 6 Tyreek Hill KC LAC TNF 7 CeeDee Lamb DAL NYG $7,400 8 Tyler Lockett SEA LAR $7,000 9 Chris Godwin TB NO SNF 10 Hunter Renfrow LV CLE SAT 11 Keenan Allen LAC KC TNF 12 Mike Evans TB NO SNF 13 Stefon Diggs BUF CAR $7,700 14 Jaylen Waddle MIA NYJ $6,600 15 Tee Higgins CIN DEN $6,500 16 Ja'Marr Chase CIN DEN $7,100 17 Mike Williams LAC KC TNF 18 Brandin Cooks HOU JAX $5,800 19 Amari Cooper DAL NYG $6,400 20 DeAndre Hopkins ARI DET $6,900 21 Marquise Brown BAL GB $5,900 22 K.J. Osborn MIN CHI MNF 23 Cole Beasley BUF CAR $4,900 24 Van Jefferson LAR SEA $5,600 25 Chase Claypool PIT TEN $5,900 26 Terry McLaurin WAS PHI $6,800 27 D.K. Metcalf SEA LAR $6,200 28 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR SEA $5,400 29 Julio Jones TEN PIT $5,400 30 Michael Pittman IND NE SAT 31 Brandon Aiyuk SF ATL $6,300 32 Darnell Mooney CHI MIN MNF 33 Jarvis Landry CLE LV SAT 34 Kendrick Bourne NE IND SAT 35 DeVonta Smith PHI WAS $6,100 36 Rashod Bateman BAL GB $5,000 37 A.J. Green ARI DET $4,900 38 Robby Anderson CAR BUF $4,800 39 Jakobi Meyers NE IND SAT 40 Jamison Crowder NYJ MIA $5,000 41 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET ARI $5,200 42 Gabriel Davis BUF CAR $3,700 43 Nico Collins HOU JAX $3,500 44 Russell Gage ATL SF $5,800 45 Kenny Golladay NYG DAL $5,300 46 DeVante Parker MIA NYJ $4,300 47 Michael Gallup DAL NYG $5,500 48 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX HOU $4,600 49 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE LV SAT 50 Allen Robinson CHI MIN MNF 51 Laquon Treadwell JAX HOU $3,300 52 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ MIA $3,500 53 Josh Reynolds DET ARI $4,300 54 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB BAL $4,900 55 Allen Lazard GB BAL $4,000 56 Braxton Berrios NYJ MIA $3,200 57 Sterling Shepard NYG DAL $4,700 58 Tre'Quan Smith NO TB SNF 59 Jerry Jeudy DEN CIN $5,400 60 Tyler Boyd CIN DEN $4,900 61 Christian Kirk ARI DET $5,300 62 Breshad Perriman TB NO SNF 63 DeSean Jackson LV CLE SAT 64 Nelson Agholor NE IND SAT 65 T.Y. Hilton IND NE SAT 66 Marquez Callaway NO TB SNF 67 Adam Humphries WAS PHI $3,900 68 Byron Pringle KC LAC TNF 69 Darius Slayton NYG DAL $4,500 70 Cam Sims WAS PHI $3,600 71 Zay Jones LV CLE SAT 72 Jakeem Grant CHI MIN MNF 73 Sammy Watkins BAL GB $4,100 74 Jalen Guyton LAC KC TNF 75 Rondale Moore ARI DET $4,400 76 Tim Patrick DEN CIN $4,500 77 Courtland Sutton DEN CIN $4,600 78 Zach Pascal IND NE SAT 79 Bryan Edwards LV CLE SAT 80 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN PIT $4,200 81 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX HOU $4,300 82 Kalif Raymond DET ARI $4,400 83 Albert Wilson MIA NYJ $3,400 84 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR BUF $3,000 85 Mecole Hardman KC LAC TNF 86 DeAndre Carter WAS PHI $3,800 87 Damiere Byrd CHI MIN MNF 88 Demarcus Robinson KC LAC TNF 89 Chester Rogers TEN PIT $3,200 90 Cedrick Wilson DAL NYG $3,500 91 Curtis Samuel WAS PHI $3,700 92 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL SF $3,500 93 Mack Hollins MIA NYJ $3,100 94 John Ross III NYG DAL $3,100 95 Josh Palmer LAC KC TNF 96 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN PIT $3,500 97 Dyami Brown WAS PHI $3,000 98 James Washington PIT TEN $3,500 99 Tajae Sharpe ATL SF $3,300

