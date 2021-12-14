NFL Week 15 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 15 QB Rankings

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Kyler Murray ARI DET $7,900 2 Justin Herbert LAC KC TNF 3 Aaron Rodgers GB BAL $7,500 4 Jalen Hurts PHI WAS $6,600 5 Patrick Mahomes KC LAC TNF 6 Josh Allen BUF CAR $8,100 7 Tom Brady TB NO SNF 8 Matthew Stafford LAR SEA $7,000 10 Dak Prescott DAL NYG $6,500 11 Tua Tagovailoa MIA NYJ $5,700 12 Kirk Cousins MIN CHI MNF 13 Joe Burrow CIN DEN $6,100 14 Taysom Hill NO TB SNF 15 Justin Fields CHI MIN MNF 16 Jimmy Garoppolo SF ATL $5,800 17 Teddy Bridgewater DEN CIN $5,500 18 Russell Wilson SEA LAR $6,400 19 Taylor Heinicke WAS PHI $5,500 20 Cam Newton CAR BUF $5,400 21 Davis Mills HOU JAX $5,400 22 Mac Jones NE IND SAT 23 Carson Wentz IND NE SAT 24 Ryan Tannehill TEN PIT $5,900 25 Ben Roethlisberger PIT TEN $5,600 26 Zach Wilson NYJ MIA $5,200 27 Matt Ryan ATL SF $5,300 28 Tyler Huntley BAL GB $5,400 29 Baker Mayfield CLE LV SAT 30 Mike Glennon NYG DAL $5,200 31 Trevor Lawrence JAX HOU $5,100 32 Jared Goff DET ARI $5,100

