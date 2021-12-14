NFL Week 15 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 15 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 George Kittle SF ATL $7,500 2 Travis Kelce KC LAC TNF 3 Rob Gronkowski TB NO SNF 4 Mark Andrews BAL GB $6,400 5 Mike Gesicki MIA NYJ $5,000 6 Dallas Goedert PHI WAS $5,300 7 Pat Freiermuth PIT TEN $4,500 8 Dawson Knox BUF CAR $5,100 9 Tyler Conklin MIN CHI MNF 10 Kyle Pitts ATL SF $5,500 11 Foster Moreau LV CLE SAT 12 Zach Ertz ARI DET $5,400 13 Dalton Schultz DAL NYG $4,900 14 Hunter Henry NE IND SAT 15 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS PHI $3,400 16 Austin Hooper CLE LV SAT 17 Cole Kmet CHI MIN MNF 18 Tyler Higbee LAR SEA $4,000 19 Gerald Everett SEA LAR $3,500 20 Jared Cook LAC KC TNF 21 Noah Fant DEN CIN $4,400 22 C.J. Uzomah CIN DEN $3,100 23 Brevin Jordan HOU JAX $2,800 24 James O'Shaughnessy JAX HOU $3,200 25 Evan Engram NYG DAL $3,100 26 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN CIN $3,300 27 Jack Doyle IND NE SAT 28 Jonnu Smith NE IND SAT 29 Cameron Brate TB NO SNF 30 Jimmy Graham CHI MIN MNF 31 Mo Alie-Cox IND NE SAT 32 Donald Parham Jr. LAC KC TNF 33 O.J. Howard TB NO SNF 34 Josiah Deguara GB BAL $2,700

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 15 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Dolphins MIA DST NYJ $3,700 2 Browns CLE DST LV SAT 3 Bills BUF DST CAR $3,100 4 Buccaneers TB DST NO SNF 5 Cardinals ARI DST DET $4,000 6 Rams LAR DST SEA $3,400 7 49ers SF DST ATL $3,100 8 Packers GB DST BAL $3,300 9 Eagles PHI DST WAS $3,500 10 Cowboys DAL DST NYG $3,600 11 Patriots NE DST IND SAT 12 Vikings MIN DST CHI MNF 13 Titans TEN DST PIT $3,000 14 Texans HOU DST JAX $2,800 15 Jaguars JAX DST HOU $2,800 16 Raiders LV DST CLE SAT 17 Steelers PIT DST TEN $3,000 18 Broncos DEN DST CIN $2,900 19 Bengals CIN DST DEN $2,900 20 Chiefs KC DST LAC TNF

