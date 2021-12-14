NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 14

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tuesday is a slow night in the NBA, with three really tough games, and tough injury/COVID news to gage as well. That said, we still get some excitement with Steph Curry heading to MSG on the verge of taking the NBA’s 3-point crown. So we still have some narratives to discuss.

NBA Trends and Potential Bets

Obviously, we know what’s on the line here. Curry is two triples away from passing Ray Allen on the all-time 3-pointers made list, and has a chance to do so at Madison Square Garden. Not only are the Knicks a franchise Steph will always be linked to because he was selected one pick before them in the 2009 NBA Draft, but he also had one of his coming out parties there as a young star in 2013.

The number is growing on the Warriors, but I can’t bring myself to back them here. They should take care of business, but it is still the second night of a road back-to-back in which the Dubs had to claw back for a victory on Monday. This is only a prop game for me, but even O5.5 Threes Made for Curry seems aggressive since he doesn’t need to get there to break the record. Couple of slight leans for me — Curry is -135 to be the game’s leading scorer which I feel is likely. And here’s a trend for you — the Knicks are dead last in 1Q ATS at just 8-19. They are 2-8 1Q ATS in their last 10 games, and 2-12 1Q ATS at home this season. The Warriors do have some momentum from Monday’s last second victory, so backing GSW 1Q is intriguing with Curry coming out gunning. But the Warriors are just 2-8 1Q ATS on the road this season, bringing up a red flag.

So this game is all about news. TOR +8.5 was the line in the morning, then with Paul Millsap already in health and safety protocols, LaMarcus Alrdridge, James Johnson and Javon Carter joined him. Shortly after, Kevin Durant was tagged as questionable with an ankle injury.

Now the Raps are on a back-to-back here, but won handily on Monday. It was their fourth win in five games, and the lone loss was by a point. This team is playing well. I locked in TOR +7/+255 ML upon the COVID news, and the line dropped to +5. I’ll likely hedge, but I’ll be hoping BKN punts this game and just sits KD. If Durant is ultimately ruled out, I’d just encourage you to rush the bet the Raptors on the spread if you haven’t yet. Maybe some props will ultimately intrigue as well.

I was considering Phoenix on Monday is DeAndre Ayton played. He didn’t and the Suns lost, good pass. I’m not sure what the Suns will go with on Tuesday, but likely a similar lineup in a tough spot. This game is just a pass for me with much more significant DFS implications. The Blazers have lost eight of nine but are dealing with. ton of injuries. Damian Lillard is back, and most of the issues have been on the road. Portland is 10-5 at home. We’ll see if any news give us some edge, but not much to bet in this one.

