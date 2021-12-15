Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 15

Wednesday features plenty of NBA action to choose from, and DraftKings is offering up an 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers ($7,500) – The Bucks have the potential to be without their two best players on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo has already been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, while Khris Middleton is questionable with a knee injury. That makes Jrue Holiday one of the top plays on the slate. He’s increased his usage rate to 34.7% with both players off the court this season, resulting in an average of 1.40 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Damian Lillard ($9,900), Malcolm Brogdon ($7,700)

Value

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($6,700) – Luka Doncic remains out of the lineup for the Mavericks, so Jalen Brunson should continue to provide value at point guard. He’s coming off just 29.0 DKFP in his last outing, but he was limited to 25.3 minutes in a blowout win. He should see closer to 33 minutes on Wednesday, and he’s averaged 1.08 DKFP per minute with Doncic off the court this season.

Other Options – Ricky Rubio ($5,000), Tre Mann ($3,200)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks ($6,500) – LeVert continues to stand out as underpriced. He’s scored at least 30.0 DKFP in five straight games, and he’s logged at least 36.6 minutes in two straight games. LeVert has averaged 0.94 DKFP per minute this season, and he’s coming off 48.5 DKFP two games ago.

Other Options – Bradley Beal ($8,500), Tyrese Haliburton ($6,000)

Value

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers ($4,000) – Allen is another potential target for the shorthanded Bucks. He should be asked to play at least 30 minutes on Wednesday, which is plenty for someone who costs just $4,000. Allen has played at least 30 minutes in 12 games this season, and he’s averaged 26.71 DKFP in those contests.

Other Options – Max Strus ($3,100), Josh Christopher ($3,100)

Small Forward

Stud

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers ($7,200) – If Middleton is able to suit up, he deserves some stud consideration on Wednesday’s slate. He leads the team with a 34.9% usage rate with Antetokounmpo off the court this season, so he carries significantly more upside than usual. Middleton has averaged 1.28 DKFP per minute in that situation, which represents a sizable increase from his average of 1.1 DKFP points per minute this season. He’s underpriced at just $7,200.

Other Options – Miles Bridges ($8,100), Dillon Brooks ($6,400)

Value

Lauri Markkanen, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets ($5,100) – Markkanen is a potential target for the Cavaliers in an elite matchup vs. the Rockets. The Cavs’ implied team total of 113.25 ranks fifth on the slate, and it represents a sizable increase from their regular season average (106.0). Markkanen is coming off 31.5 minutes in his last outing, and he’s averaged 0.87 DKFP per minute this season.

Other Options – Harrison Barnes ($5,600), Kenrich Williams ($3,500)

Power Forward

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($8,600) – Porzingis is another member of the Mavericks who should continue to thrive without Luka Doncic. He was fantastic in his last contest, racking up 53.25 DKFP over just 25.3 minutes. He increased his usage rate to 38.1% in that contest, and he’s averaged 1.38 DKFP per minute with Doncic off the court. His matchup vs. the Lakers also gives him one of the better individual matchups at the position.

Other Options – Domantas Sabonis ($9,500), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,200)

Value

Larry Nance Jr., Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($4,600) – Nance has started the past two games for the Blazers, and he’s scored at least 29.0 DKFP in both contests. He hasn’t seen a huge spike in playing time, but he’s increased his per-minute productivity when playing with the starters. That makes sense. Nance is not the type of player who relies on scoring for fantasy points, so he can focus on other things when playing with better scorers.

Other Options – Darius Bazley ($4,600), Marvin Bagley ($4,500)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($12,200) – Jokic has been one of the best fantasy producers in the league for a while now, but he has taken things to another level recently. He’s increased his usage rate to 34.1% during seven December contests, and he’s averaged 27.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in those games. That has unsurprisingly resulted in some ridiculous fantasy numbers, including at least 72.75 DKFP in three of his past four games.

He’ll take the floor in an excellent spot Wednesday vs. the Timberwolves. They’ve played at the sixth-fastest pace this season, so the Nuggets have more scoring upside than usual. Their implied team total of 114.0 points ranks third on today’s slate.

Other Options – Joel Embiid ($11,000; questionable), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,700)

Value

Montrezl Harrell, Washington Wizards @ Sacramento Kings ($5,100) – Center doesn’t stand out as a great position to save money. There aren’t a ton of appealing values, but Harrell could be an exception. He’s historically been an elite producer on a per-minute basis, and he’s averaged 1.14 DKFP per minute this season. His playing time is volatile, but he racked up 27 minutes in his last outing. If he’s going to continue to play that much moving forward, he’s a steal at just $5,000.

Other Options – Kevin Love ($4,800), Robert Covington ($3,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.