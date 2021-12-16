NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 15

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 15 betting trends are below, but here’s a look back at Week 14. Overs hit at an impressive clip last week, going 10-3 (with one push). Similarly, the favorites outpaced the underdogs going 11-3 ATS. Only two underdogs won outright — the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams. All teams have received their bye week.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Chiefs are 6-0 SU in their previous six games.

Chiefs are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against the Chargers.

Chiefs are 12-3 SU in their previous 15 games against the Chargers.

Over is 4-1 in the Chiefs' last five Thursday games.

Under is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ previous five against a team with a winning record.

Under is 6-2 in the Chiefs’ last eight games overall.

Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six Thursday games.

Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the AFC West.

Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

Chargers are 5-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Chiefs are 0-3-1 ATS in their last four meetings.

Under is 5-2 in the previous seven meetings in Los Angeles.

Chiefs are 7-1 ATS in their last eight meetings in Los Angeles.

Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Raiders are 4-2 SU in their previous six games against the Browns.

Raiders are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games on the road.

Over is 5-1 in the Raiders’ previous six games as an underdog.

Over is 9-2 in the Raiders’ last 11 games following a SU loss.

Browns are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games.

Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home.

Browns are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games following a SU win.

Under is 4-0 in the Browns’ last four games against a team with a losing record.

Patriots are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games.

Patriots are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games against the Colts.

Patriots are 8-0 SU in their last eight games against the Colts.

Patriots are 6-0 SU in their previous six games on the road.

Patriots are 4-0 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Patriots are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games.

Patriots are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games following a bye week.

Over is 9-2-1 in the Patriots’ last 12 Saturday games.

Colts are 7-3 ATS in their previous 10 games.

Colts are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

Under is 11-4 in Colts previous 15 Saturday games.

Cowboys are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games.

Cowboys are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine games against the Giants.

Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

Cowboys are 6-3 SU in their previous nine games when playing on the road against the Giants.

Cowboys are 6-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 4-0 in the Cowboys’ last four road games.

Under is 6-1 in the Cowboys’ previous seven games overall.

Under is 6-1 in the Cowboys’ last seven games as a road favorite.

Giants are 1-4 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Giants are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games in December.

Under is 8-0-1 in the Giants’ last nine games as a home underdog.

Under is 3-0-1 in the Giants’ previous four home games vs. a team with a winning road record.

Texans are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Texans are 1-11 SU in their previous 12 games.

Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Jaguars.

Texans are 7-0 SU in their previous seven games against the Jaguars.

Texans are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games following a SU loss.

Texans are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Under is 5-0 in the Texans’ last five games as a road underdog.

Jaguars are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a home favorite.

Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games overall.

Under is 6-0 in the Jaguars’ last six games against a team with a losing record.

Under is 4-0 in the Jaguars’ previous four home games.

Under is 10-1 in the Jaguars’ last 11 games following a SU loss.

Titans are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.

Titans are 7-2 SU in their previous nine games.

Titans are 2-6 SU in their last eight games against Pittsburgh.

Titans are 1-4 SU in their previous five games when playing on the road against the Steelers.

Over is 5-0 in the Titans’ last five road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Over is 5-1 in the Titans’ previous six games as a road favorite.

Steelers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games.

Steelers are 4-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Under is 8-3 in the Steelers’ previous 11 games as a home underdog.

Under is 5-2 in the Steelers’ last seven home games.

Cardinals are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games.

Cardinals are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games.

Cardinals are 7-0 ATS in their previous seven games on the road.

Cardinals are 5-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a SU loss.

Under is 7-1 in the Cardinals’ previous eight games as a road favorite.

Under is 5-1 in the Cardinals’ last six games following an ATS loss.

Lions are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games.

Lions are 1-9 SU in their last 10 games at home.

Under is 4-0 in the Lions‘ previous four games following an ATS loss.

Under is 4-0 in the Lions’ last four against a team with a winning record.

Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Jets are 0-7 ATS in their previous seven games against the Dolphins.

Jets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

Jets are 0-5 SU in their previous five games when playing on the road against the Dolphins.

Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Jets are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games following a double-digit loss at home.

Over is 7-3 in the Jets’ last 10 games as an underdog.

Dolphins are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games at home.

Dolphins are 6-0 ATS in their last six games following a bye week.

Dolphins are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games following a SU win.

Washington is 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Washington is 2-6 ATS in their previous eight games against the Eagles.

Washington is 2-6 SU in their last eight games against the Eagles.

Washington is 7-3 SU in their previous 10 games on the road.

Washington is 4-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

Under is 7-1 in Washington’s previous eight games overall.

Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Eagles are 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 games following a bye week.

Under is 4-1 in the Eagles’ last five games following a bye week.

Under is 7-2 in the Eagles’ previous nine games as a home favorite.

Washington is 2-6 ATS in their last eight meetings.

Over is 5-2 in the previous seven meetings in Philadelphia.

Panthers are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

Panthers are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games against the Bills.

Panthers are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games on the road.

Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games this season.

Over is 4-0 in the Panthers’ last four games overall.

Over is 5-2 in the Panthers’ previous seven games as a road underdog.

Bills are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Bills are 10-3 SU in their previous 13 games at home.

Under is 6-1 in the Bills’ last seven home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 9-2 in the Bills’ previous 11 games following a SU loss.

Bengals are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Bengals are 4-16 SU in their previous 20 games against the Broncos.

Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road.

Bengals are 1-10 SU in their previous 11 games when playing on the road against the Broncos.

Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a SU loss.

Under is 14-5-2 in the Bengals’ previous 21 games as a road underdog.

Over is 5-2 in the Bengals’ last seven games overall.

Broncos are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games.

Broncos are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against the AFC.

Under is 6-1 in the Broncos’ previous seven games overall.

Falcons are 6-12 SU in their last 18 games.

Falcons are 6-3 SU in their previous nine games against the 49ers.

Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Falcons are 3-12 SU in their previous 15 games when playing on the road against the 49ers.

Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win.

Falcons are 1-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Under is 4-1 in Falcons’ previous five games overall.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

49ers are 2-8 SU in their previous 10 games at home.

Over is 8-1 in the 49ers’ last 9 games following an ATS win.

Over is 8-2 in the 49ers’ last 10 games following a SU win.

Packers are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games.

Packers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games against the Ravens.

Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Packers are 9-1 ATS in their previous 10 games this season.

Under is 4-1 in the Packers last five road games.

Under is 4-1 in the Packers’ previous five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Ravens are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games.

Ravens are 8-1 SU in their previous nine games at home.

Ravens are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win.

Ravens are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven home games against a team with a winning road record.

Under is 4-1 in the Ravens’ last five games overall.

Over is 4-1 in the Ravens’ previous five games following a straight up loss.

Over is 8-3 in the Ravens’ last 11 home games.

Under is 5-2 in the Ravens’ previous seven games against a team with a winning record.

Seahawks are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games.

Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games against the Rams.

Seahawks are 1-4 SU in their last five games against the Rams.

Seahawks are 1-6 SU in their previous seven games when playing on the road against the Rams.

Seahawks are 0-4 ATS in their last four road games as a team with a winning home record.

Under is 4-0 in the Seahawks’ previous four games as a road underdog.

Under is 5-1 in the Seahawks’ last six games against a team with a winning record.

Rams are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games.

Rams are 9-4 SU in their last 13 games.

Rams are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a favorite.

Over is 6-1-1 in the Rams’ last eight games following an ATS win.

Saints are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Saints are 1-5 SU in their previous six games.

Saints are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the Buccaneers.

Saints are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games against the Buccaneers.

Saints are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games on the road.

Saints are 0-6 ATS in their last six games following a ATS win.

Under is 6-2 in the Saints’ previous eight games against the NFC South.

Under is 11-4 in the Saints’ last 15 games following a SU win.

Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Buccaneers are 17-3 SU in their last 20 games.

Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five home games.

Under is 4-0 in the Buccaneers’ last four games against a team with a losing record.

Vikings are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Vikings are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight games against the Bears.

Vikings are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games as a favorite.

Bears are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.

Bears are 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home.

Vikings are 0-7 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 4-0 in the Vikings’ previous four games overall.

Over is 4-0 in the Vikings’ last four games as a road favorite.

Bears are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following a ATS loss.

Bears are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog.

Over is 4-1 in the Bears’ last five games as an underdog.

