Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 15

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

After letting Hurts sling it around for the first seven weeks of the season, the Eagles have allowed the pendulum to swing the other way as they have rushed at a league-high 64% rate. In the first seven weeks, that number was at 39%. This newfound offensive philosophy isn’t the best course of action against the Football Team, though, as Washington is seventh in rush defense DVOA and 27th in pass-defense DVOA. There’s risk that the Eagles maintain their offensive philosophy and the game script could be favorable for the run game since DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles favored by seven points at home.

Hurts has attempted fewer than 25 passes in four of the last five games and hasn’t exceeded 200 yards in any of those contests. He can get there regardless, though, since he’s rushed at least 10 times in six of the last eight games and has three games with at least two rushing touchdowns. If the game plan tilts a little more towards the pass, that only increases the chances for more fantasy goodies.

Due to the low passing volume, Smith has six, six, six, four and four targets in each of the last five games. In two of those games, though, he was highly productive. He caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns in one game and five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the other. That was good for 22.6 and 25.6 DKFP. There’s a chance he gets a few extra targets in this one and he’s already proven to be a game-breaker.

The probable outcome for Hurts and Smith is that they continue to produce underwhelming numbers in a low-volume environment but the ownership level should be low as a result and it’s within the range of outcomes that they contribute a ceiling outcome in this matchup. That seems like a favorable ratio to me.

4. Davis Mills ($5,400)/Brandin Cooks ($5,800), Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

This game has an ugly total of 39.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Wicked Witch of the East, Urban Meyer, is gone so the Jaguars will be playing with a jubilee that will be unrivaled in history. Ok, maybe not, but there is a chance this game is a shootout. In their first meeting of the season, the final score was 37-21.

Mills was impressive last week, going 33-of-49 for 331 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks are pretty terrible on defense as they are 28th in pass-defense DVOA and 31st in adjusted sack rate. Do you know what? The Jaguars are 30th in pass-defense DVOA and 29th in adjusted sack rate!

Cooks garnered 11 targets last week and leads the team with 108. He converted those into eight receptions for 101 yards last week, which translated to 21.1 DKFP. At their respective prices, both Mills and Cooks provide plenty of bang for the buck and the matchup couldn’t get any better.

Miami is sixth in passing rate while the Jets are dead-last in pass-defense DVOA. It’s not all sunshine and unicorns, though, as the Dolphins are dead-last in pass blocking while the Jets are a respectable 16th in pass rush. There is also the matter of the Jets’ run defense, which is 31st in DVOA. DraftKings Sportsbook also has the Dolphins as 10-point favorites at home, so passing volume could be an issue for Tua in this one.

That said, he’s attempted 33, 31 and 41 passes in the last three games and thrown for at least 250 yards in each of those contests. That’s translated to 17.86, 13.2 and 18.52 DKFP. The floor should be relatively high, and although he probably won’t access a ceiling game, over 20 DKFP is within the range of outcomes.

Parker returned from a four-game absence and caught all five of his targets for 62 yards while playing in 71% of the snaps. Jaylen Waddle was placed on the COVID-19 list, so Parker should be the alpha and soak up most of the targets. Waddle had 11 targets last week and received 10 and nine in the prior two games.

The Ravens are fourth in rush defense DVOA so the path of least resistance is through the air, where they are 26th in pass-defense DVOA. Baltimore blitzes at the third-highest rate but they are only 28th in adjusted sack rate. The Packers are ninth in pass blocking and they have that Rodgers guy under center.

Over the last three games, Rodgers has produced 32.64, 29.28 and 36.5 DKFP. He’s gone over 300 yards in each of those contests with four, two and four touchdowns. The Ravens allowed Derek Carr to throw for 409 yards, Patrick Mahomes for 343 yards, Carson Wentz for 402 yards and Joe Burrow for 416 yards.

Adams. He is good. That is all. I don’t get paid by the word but I’ll hook you guys up. Over the last three games, he’s received eight, nine and 13 targets. He’s gone over 100 yards in each of those games and caught two touchdowns in two of those contests. He’s fourth in the NFL for targets despite missing a game and the 10.7 targets per game are third in all of football.

The Rams are 11th in pass rate on the season. Seattle is bad at defense—28th in pass-defense DVOA and 31st in adjusted sack rate. The Rams are first in pass blocking. One plus one equals two.

Over the last three games, Stafford has thrown three touchdowns in every game and produced 23.48, 24 and 26.98 DKFP. In the earlier meeting in October, Stafford went 25-of-37 for 365 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Kupp. He is amazing. He leads the league in targets (151) by a whopping 20 over the next player. He’s received double-digit targets in every contest but one. In that game, he received nine. He has 26 targets and one rush in the red zone. He’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in 10 games this season with five above 30 and a high of 40.6. Ridiculous.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

