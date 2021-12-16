NFL Week 15 TNF Best Bets: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 15 gets underway on Thursday with the Chiefs and Chargers squaring off on TNF. Let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

KC -3 (-115) — Placed on Monday 12/13

This number has bounced around all week, but I put out my Week 15 card on Twitter on Monday, including this play. I’m not willing to go past -3 on the Chiefs, so keep an eye on the number.

KC is down a couple of key defenders, but the Chargers shaky offensive line is also down a key piece. This is a massive game in the AFC West, and if you do like the Chargers, the better bet might be taking LAC at +225 to win the division since this game would put them in first place with an easier remaining schedule.

As for this game, I backing the more consistent team of late in a revenge spot. Kansas City has now ripped off six games in a row, even covering in their last four as a favorite of an average of 5.8 points per game. While the offense has found its stride, that’s mostly been thanks to 89 combined points in the two wins over the Raiders. But the defense is the story, allowing no more than 17 points during the win streak. KC has strangely allowed exactly nine points in three straight games, and single digits in four of five. The Chargers still have their inconsistencies, which I think will be the difference in this one.

The Chargers allow the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL at over 140 per game. CEH put forward a solid effort of 100 rushing yards on 17 carries the first time these teams met. This is CEH’s fourth game back from injury, finishing with lines of 12-63-1, 14-54-0 and 10-37-2. The latter was in a blowout and allowed other RBs to get involved late. I think anything in the range of 12-14 carries should allow enough volume for an over on CEH’s rushing yards. The matchup is perfect, we just need to get that volume, which appears to be there in the last three.

