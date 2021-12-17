NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 17

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Plenty of NBA action on Friday, but quite a few big names will be sidelined again. Here’s how to best navigate Friday’s NBA action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Kings are in a rough spot. Multiple key players have entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Some are out Friday, but both De’Aaron Fox (doubtful) and Alex Len (doubtful) still have somewhat of a chance to play. Tyrese Haliburton (questionable; back) may not suit up either.

Could not care less about any of those three playing. Yes, they make a difference in the scheme of things, but something would seriously have to go wrong with Memphis for me to stay away from this game. The Grizzlies are rolling, and they’re visiting one of the five least efficient teams on the defensive end this season.

Furthermore, Sacramento 13-16 ATS this season, covering as the underdog 44.4% of the time. They’re also 6-8 ATS at home and 5-6 ATS following a win, which is the situation the Kings are in on Friday. Memphis is 18-11 ATS. (Probably could have led with all that and saved us all time, but here we are.)

Having LaMelo Ball (questionable) pushing the tempo for Charlotte could lead to a lot of offense for all on Friday, but this is an important spot for Lillard regardless. The Blazers have been a disappointment all season, but they’re in a tailspin right now. He needs help from Jusuf Nurkic with CJ McCollum out, but only Lillard can snap this seven-game losing streak with the latter out.

On top of the situation, the Hornets are the epitome of inefficiency on defense in the NBA this season. Then there’s the fact Charlotte is eighth in pace. Even if Ball is a no-go, there should be quite a bit of offense on Friday.

Lillard nearly hit this over in his first game back from an extended, injury-induced layoff on Sunday, and he was not efficient with his shooting in that one. Then he came out vs. Phoenix two days later and scored 30 before the game went into overtime. He came four points short of hitting this over in his latest game, but that was on the second leg of a back-to-back.

