Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 17

We have an eight-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there is one game with a total of at least 230 (CHA/POR - 230.5) and four games over 220 (DEN/ATL - 223.5, SA/UTA - 226, LAL/MIN - 221.5 and MEM/SAC - 223.). The MIA/ORL game has the lowest total on the slate at 207.5. The Jazz are the biggest favorite at 11.5 points over the Spurs. There are four games that have a spread at three points or lower — GS -3 over BOS, MIL -2.5 over NO, MIN -3 over LAL and POR -2 over CHA. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics ($11,300) – The Curry has been lukewarm recently, as he’s scored fewer than 40 DKFP in three of the last four games. Too much partying in anticipation of becoming the all-time three-point leader. I think we can cut him some slack. Speaking of three-pointers, Curry has attempted at least 10 three-pointers in all but four games this season. The Celtics boost the FPPM to point guards by 7.97% with a whopping 32.38% boost to three-pointers. Today may be Friday but it sounds like a bounceback day for Curry. He’s scored at least 50 DKFP in 13 games this season with five above 60 and a high of 88.75.

Other Options – Damian Lillard ($9,300), Jrue Holiday ($7,900), Kyle Lowry ($7,800)

Value

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($3,600) – The Kings have been ravaged by COVID-related illnesses. As a result, Mitchell will likely start and play as many minutes as he can handle. He’s only averaging 0.79 DKFP per minute but the sheer number of minutes should allow him to pay off salary expectations. The game environment should be a good one as well since both teams are top 10 in offensive pace.

Other Options – Gabe Vincent ($4,900), Patrick Beverley ($4,700)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($8,700) – Ingram has garnered a usage rate of 32.1% and 35.5% over the last two games and scored over 50 DKFP in both contests. The Bucks are ninth in offensive pace so the environment should be a good one. In addition, Milwaukee will be missing a ton of players in this one, most notably Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, so the game should be a close affair with the normally stout defensive efficiency taking a hit. The Bucks have boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 8.87% on the season.

Other Options – D’Angelo Russell ($7,600), Anthony Edwards ($8,000)

Value

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,300) – Over the last three games, Reaves has played 28, 25 and 32 minutes. Many will be familiar with him because he drained the game-winning three-pointer in overtime the other day. That said, I’m not sure this is an automatic smash play. While he produced 30.75 DKFP last game, in the prior two, he contributed 12 and 22.25. On the season, he’s only averaging 0.58 DKFP per minute. The price is cheap and he could start with Russell Westbrook out but if the projected ownership gets too high, I may consider going in another direction.

Other Options – Davion Mitchell ($3,600), Duncan Robinson ($4,700), Cam Reddish ($3,500), Gary Harris ($3,900), Buddy Hield ($5,100)

Small Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($8,000) – Edwards is inconsistent. On any given night, he can go for 20 DKFP. That said, he also has a 70-DKFP point ceiling. He’s coming off a 53.75-DKFP game against the Nuggets and gets a good matchup on Friday. The Lakers are numero uno in offensive pace and boost the FPPM to small forwards by 15.12%.

Other Options – Brandon Ingram ($8,700), Khris Middleton ($6,700), Norman Powell ($6,300)

Value

Cam Reddish, Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets ($3,500) – Speaking of inconsistent, no other player epitomizes the word more than Reddish. That said, he’s never seen a shot he didn’t like and can light up the scoreboard on any given night. He’s not starting but he’s carved out a niche as the microwave off the bench. Over the last two games, he’s played 26 and 28 minutes and contributed 21.75 and 21.5 DKFP. He has 30-DKFP upside so at this price the risk/reward ratio seems favorable.

Other Options – Buddy Hield ($5,100), Duncan Robinson ($4,700), Gary Harris ($3,900)

Power Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($10,400) – James is coming off a 38.25-DKFP game. Prior to that, though, he went at least 50 DKFP in seven of eight games with five above 59. James is a threat to triple-double on any given night and, with no Russell Westbrook today, the chances of that increase. Both of these teams are top five in offensive pace and the Timberwolves boost the FPPM to small forwards by 12.16%.

Other Options – Anthony Davis ($9,400), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,700)

Value

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($5,700) – As mentioned in the Davion Mitchell section, the Kings are going to be short-handed on Friday. Barnes normally sees a usage rate in the 19% range but that could tick up. He’s coming off a 31.75-DKFP game and has gone for at least 30 in 11 games with a high of 58.25. Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace so there should be plenty of opportunities to produce those fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Josh Hart ($5,500), Chimezie Metu ($3,700), PJ Tucker ($4,500)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Atlanta Hawks ($12,000) – If Jokic was priced at $50,000, I’d still consider playing him. I’m kidding. Kind of. Over the last six games, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP in every contest with three of those over 70. He averages 1.64 DKFP per minute and has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate. He’s so money that DraftKings should consider opening up a DKIC department, which would be the DraftKings Insurance Corporation to pay out when he scores fewer than 60 DKFP. I kid, I kid. Hope I don’t get fired for this.

Other Options – Anthony Davis ($9,400), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,200), Rudy Gobert ($8,300)

Value

Tristan Thompson, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($3,800) – Thompson and Damian Jones are the only centers left standing for the Kings on Friday. The Kardashian household must be jumping up and down. Wait, are they still a thing? I’m so culturally oblivious. Anyways, Thompson averages 1.06 DKFP per minute and should get as much run as he can handle.

Other Options – DeMarcus Cousins ($3,100), Sandro Mamukelashvili ($3,000), PJ Tucker ($4,500)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.