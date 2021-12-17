NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 15

Here are my favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday and Sunday’s Week 15 NFL action. For updates, be sure to check back here and find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The second Damien Harris was ruled out Saturday, Stevenson’s prop were put in play. He was due for some regression after New England’s absurdly run-heavy approach vs. the Bills in Week 13, but now the backfield is all his. As much as the Pats may need to play catchup vs. Indy, the ground game has been an important part of New England’s success this season. Plus, Stevenson has previously played a part of New England’s pass attack, too.

Stevenson is capable of surpassing the mark on the ground alone, having rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries vs. Cleveland in Week 10 and managing 78 yards on 24 carries vs. Buffalo — a game where the Patriots were essentially expected to run on every play after a certain point. He also hit the over on this total in Week 9 vs. Carolina, finishing with 62 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards.

Only a handful of opposing running backs have gone over this number vs. the Colts this season, but most running backs who came up short were in split backfields. Sure, Brandon Bolden (questionable; knee) might get a few carries if he’s good to go. But if the Patriots rush the ball 30 times, 20 of those touches should go to Stevenson. Mix in a few receptions, and Stevenson cruises to 85-plus all-purpose yards, rushing and receiving.

The second Urban Meyer got the boot, Robinson’s value went up. The failed Jaguars ex-head coach wasn’t utilizing the back despite Trevor Lawrence wanting Robinson to get more work. More importantly, Jacksonville’s interim head coach, Darrell Bevell, told reporters, “James Robinson is our starting running back, and he will be used as such,” following Meyer’s dismissal. Yes, that detail is immeasurable, but Bevell is in a spot to prove himself, too. It’d be an odd look for him to say he’ll utilize his greatest asset only to limit Robinson’s work — that and Bevell would be setting Jacksonville up for further failure.

As for Houston’s part in this: outside of Week 11, the Texans have given up at least one rushing touchdown each week since Week 2. Of course, Houston saw Jacksonville in Week 1, so they’ve held Robinson scoreless before — but he only rushed the ball five times that game.

