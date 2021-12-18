Fantasy Football Picks: Saints vs. Buccaneers DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

Sunday’s last matchup will be in the NFC South, when the New Orleans Saints travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints are big road dogs heading into this matchup, even though they beat the Buccaneers earlier this season.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Alvin Kamara ($17,100 CP) - Even though Tampa Bay has one of the best run defenses in the league, it has given up the second-most receptions per game (7.2) to opposing backfields. In Big Al’s first game back last week, he finished as RB No. 5 with 145 total yards against the Jets. In Kamara’s three games before his injury, he averaged 25.6 routes run, which would be double what he ran last week and what we should expect in this matchup.

Rob Gronkowski ($11,700 CP) - With so many good options in this game, paying down in the Captain spot could serve you well, and #87 deserves a look. In his three games back from injury, Gronk’s finishes are TE No. 2, TE No. 3 and TE No. 7. Gronk ranks fifth in yards per reception (13.1), third in fantasy points per route run (0.58) and averages 1.25 red-zone targets per game.

FLEX Plays

Tom Brady ($12,200) - It’ll be hard to fade Brady in any game this season, even though the Saints are one of only four teams Brady is .500 or worse against in his career. TB12 is on a historic run this season and it shouldn’t stop this weekend, especially at home. Brady has a 7:1 TD-to-INT ratio and averages 324.5 passing yards at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints are allowing 20.1 DKFP per game to opposing Quarterbacks, the 10th-highest in the NFL this season; Brady is someone that needs to be in lineups.

Taysom Hill ($10,400) - The Buccaneers are giving up just under 23 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks and the fifth-most DKFP per game as well. He’s got back-to-back games with 11 rushing attempts, and he’s averaged 87 rushing yards in the aforementioned starts.

Chris Godwin ($10,000) - Stacking Godwin with Brady should be considered this week. Over the previous two games, Godwin has 32 targets, 25 catches and 248 receiving yards. This season, Godwin ranks second in yards after catch (574) and sixth in DKFP per game (19.1).

Fades

Mike Evans ($12,900 CP, $8,600) - It’ll be difficult to fade anyone on the Buccaneers right now, especially when they’re at home. Still, Evans’ matchups against Saints’ cornerback Marshon Lattimore can only be described as heated. The Saints secondary could rattle the big man at any point, which is the only way he can be stopped these days. Lattimore hasn’t been the shutdown corner this year that we’re accustomed to seeing, but he tends to play these ‘spotlight’ games well, which could be enough to limit Evans’ ceiling.

THE OUTCOME

This season, the Buccaneers are the best team at home, going 6-0 straight-up and beating teams by an average of 19 points per game. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will not be in attendance, testing positive for COVID-19, which can only help the Buccaneers in their endeavors on both sides of the ball. Even though the Saints beat them earlier this season, this is a Buccaneers team who’s playing well at the right moment, and history will not repeat itself this time around.

Final Score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, New Orleans Saints 17

