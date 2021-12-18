Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Wizards vs. Jazz Showdown on December 18

Saturday’s featured NBA Showdown contest involves the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET. The league has been hit hard by COVID recently, but these two teams have been relatively unscathed.

As usual, DraftKings is offering up a huge Showdown contest for this game, and below I give you some of my favorite options to attack for the format.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $50K Fadeaway [$10K to 1st] (WAS vs UTA)

Editor’s Note: Jazz PG Mike Conley (rest) has been ruled out tonight vs. the Wizards.

Captain’s Picks

Rudy Gobert ($15,600)

Gobert stands out as the clear top stud option in this contest. He’s averaged 1.33 DKFP per minute this season, which is the top mark among players in this matchup. He also draws an elite matchup. The Wizards rank just 20th in defensive efficiency, and they’ve been crushed by opposing centers this season. Ultimately, Gobert owns the top ceiling in this matchup, so he makes a lot of sense at the Captain spot.

Donovan Mitchell ($16,500)

Mitchell is the other stud worth considering for the Jazz. The Jazz are the preferred team to target in this matchup. They’re currently listed as 9.5-point favorites, so they own a significant edge in implied team total. They’re currently implied for 116.75 points, which is the top mark on the entire Saturday slate.

Mitchell handles most of the scoring responsibilities for the Jazz. He leads the team with a 33.2% usage rate, which is the fifth-highest mark in the league. On a night where the Jazz are expected to score more than usual, Mitchell figures to be the biggest beneficiary.

UTIL Plays

Jordan Clarkson ($6,000)

Clarkson is another member of the Jazz who should benefit from a higher scoring game than usual. He’s second on the team in usage at 27.9%, and he’s been rolling recently. He’s scored at least 32.0 DKFP in back-to-back games, so his $6,000 price tag is reasonable.

Daniel Gafford ($5,800)

It’s hard to find a ton of value on the Wizards in this matchup, but they have a pair of interesting options at center. Montrezl Harrell ($6,800) is slightly more expensive, so I’ll take my chances with Gafford. He’s been playing a few more minutes than Harrell recently, and both players are equivalent on a per-minute basis. Gafford has averaged 1.10 DraftKings points per minute over the past month, while Harrell has averaged 1.04.

Rudy Gay ($3,400)

Gay’s price tag has come down a bit recently, which makes him an interesting buy-low option vs. the Wizards. He doesn’t typically play many minutes – he’s logged 18.9 or fewer in three of his past four games – but he makes up for it with strong per-minute production. That makes him the ideal type of punt play in the single-game format. He’s capable of paying off his salary with his usual minute allotment, and he has excellent upside if he plays more than usual.

Fades

Bradley Beal ($11,400)

Beal has historically been one of the better shooting guards in the league, but he hasn’t been the same fantasy player so far this season. He’s scored 42.5 DKFP or fewer in nine of his past 10 games, and the lone exception was a game with 45.25 DKFP. That doesn’t give him much upside at his current price tag, especially in a tough matchup vs. the Jazz. I’m fine with avoiding him and focusing on the high-priced players on the other side.

The Outcome

The Wizards got off to a solid start this season, but they’re not in the same league as the Jazz. Utah still trail the Suns from a win-loss perspective, but they’ve been arguably the second-best team in the league this season. They’ve outscored their opponents by an average of +11.1 points per 100 possessions, which puts them just slightly behind the Warriors’ league-best mark of +11.5. The Wizards rank just 23rd in Net Rating, so I expect the Jazz to roll through this matchup.

Final Score: Jazz 119, Wizards 107

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $50K Fadeaway [$10K to 1st] (WAS vs UTA)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.