Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 19

We have a five-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there is one game with a total of at least 230 (CHA/PHX - 230) and one game over 220 (SA/SAC - 228). The MIA/DET game has the lowest total on the slate at 209. The Suns and Heat are the biggest favorites at 7.5 points over the Hornets and Pistons respectively. There is one game that has a spread at three points or lower — MIN -3 over DAL. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs @ Sacramento Kings ($9,900) – Murray has triple-doubled in two of the last three games which have translated to 56.25 and 50 DKFP. He has a total of five triple-doubles on the season and has gone for at least 50 DKFP in 13 games with three above 60 and a high of 71. Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace, while the Kings are 26th in defensive efficiency. Sacramento also boosts the FPPM to point guards by 9.5%.

Other Options – LeBron James ($10,800), Chris Paul ($9,300)

Value

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,800) – Luka Doncic will miss his fourth game in a row. Burke doesn’t start but he’s played 22 and 23 minutes in the last two games, producing 37.75 and 22 DKFP. The usage rate has been 28.1% and 34%, and he’s attempted 12 and 14 shots. That volume is tough to find below $4,000. The game environment should be a good one, since Minnesota is fourth in offensive pace.

Other Options – Patrick Beverley ($5,200)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Derrick White, San Antonio Spurs @ Sacramento Kings ($6,700) – There are players at the position who will probably score more raw points, but White could come close to their production at a much cheaper price. He’s exceeded point expectations 80% of the time this season, and over the last six games, he’s scored at least 30 DKFP in five of those contests with three above 40 and a high of 57. As mentioned in the Murray section above, the game environment is a pleasant one for fantasy and the Kings boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 9.52%.

Other Options – D’Angelo Russell ($7,400)

Value

Lonnie Walker, San Antonio Spurs @ Sacramento Kings ($4,000) – I told you I liked this game! It helps that three games got taken off of the slate, but the prices on some of the Spurs are nice. Walker doesn’t start but he’s carved out a significant role as the microwave off of the bench. Over the last four games, he’s played 26, 22, 22 and 30 minutes and attempted 15, 11, nine and 12 shots. He’s scored double-figures in each of those contests and produced 37, 14, 18.75 and 32 DKFP. He doesn’t do much outside of scoring, so the floor isn’t high but he can certainly access a ceiling when things are clicking. I’ve said it twice before but I’ll say it again — this game environment should be a juicy one for fantasy. Third time’s a charm!

Other Options – Anfernee Simons ($4,600), Max Strus ($4,500) if Tyler Herro is out.

Small Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls ($10,800) – It’s a pace-down spot as the Bulls are 15th in offensive pace and seventh in defensive efficiency. That said, they boost the FPPM to power forwards by 13.27% and the Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, so James will have to shoulder more of the load. On the season, he’s exceeded point expectations 60% of the time and has scored at least 50 DKFP in nine games with four of those over 60.

Other Options – Harrison Barnes ($6,300)

Value

Doug McDermott, San Antonio Spurs @ Sacramento Kings ($3,800) – Fourth times the charm? This is not my fault. I swear! McDermott starts but he only plays around 24 minutes per game. He has scored double-digits in eight of the last nine games and hucks and chucks when he’s on the court. He’s attempted at least five three-pointers in seven of the last nine games. The Kings boost the FPPM to small forwards by 14.59% with a 5.16% increase for three-pointers.

Other Options – Lonnie Walker ($4,000), Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,800), Nassir Little ($4,300), Max Strus ($4,500) if Tyler Herro is out.

Power Forward

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($10,400) – The Timberwolves play at the fourth-fastest pace, so it’s a good game environment for Dallas. Luka Doncic is out and Porzingis sees a 1.4% usage increase to a team-leading 30.5% in that scenario. Minnesota boosts the FPPM to power forwards by 4.05%, and Porzingis has put up 46 and 53.25 DKFP over the last two games.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($9,400), Harrison Barnes ($6,300)

Value

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs ($5,700) – Metu has started two of the last three games with divergent results. He played 22 minutes in one and contributed 14 DKFP, while playing 37 minutes in the most recent game and putting up 38.75 DKFP. He’s slated to start again and should get the playing time.

Other Options – Devin Vassell ($4,100), Robert Covington ($4,400), Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,800)

Center

Stud

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets ($8,200) – The Hornets have been one of the best matchups for centers this season. They boost the FPPM to the position by 13.2%. Ayton has scored at least 30 DKFP in six straight games with two above 40 and a high of 49.75. Charlotte is fourth in pace and dead-last in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Jakob Poeltl ($6,300)

Value

Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks ($5,400) – I’m not crazy about the price, but there aren’t too many value options at the position. If you’re expecting points from Vanderbilt, then you are in the wrong store, as he often has a usage rate below 10%. What Vanderbilt does do is grab rebounds and block shots. He is relentless on the boards. Over the last four games, he’s played over 30 minutes in every contest and put up 33, 20.5, 32 and 30 DKFP.

Other Options – Tristan Thompson ($4,500) if Richaun Holmes is out, Maxi Kleber ($3,700)

