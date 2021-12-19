NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 19

Most of Sunday’s betting action is focused on the NFL, but don’t forget about hoops! There have been two postponements, but that still leaves us with a seven-game slate starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite wagers for this slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bulls -6.0

The Bulls are back in action after a slight layoff, and they’ll take the court against the Lakers. The Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in basketball this season, but that simply hasn’t been the case. They’ve been hampered by injuries, but that was always to be expected given the average age on this roster. Ultimately, they’ve been outscored by an average of -0.7 points per 100 possessions, which ranks merely 20th in the league.

Now, they’ll have to survive without Anthony Davis. He’s expected to miss the next four weeks with an injury, which is a massive blow. LeBron James remains the Lakers’ best player, but Davis is the Robin to his Batman. With him out of the picture, the team really has no clear No. 2 option to support LeBron.

On the other side, the Bulls have been better than expected this season. They rank seventh in Net Rating, and they were higher than that before getting hit by COVID-19. The Bulls will have some key absences on Sunday – namely Zach LaVine – but DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball will all be in the lineup. That should be enough to get them past the overrated Lakers.

Spurs -4.5

The Spurs are in the midst of a rebuild, but they’ve started to find their groove recently. They’ve won seven of their past 11 games, and they’ve posted a Net Rating of +4.0 over that time frame. That includes an impressive road win over the Jazz in their last outing.

They also have a breakout star in Dejounte Murray. He’s put together a fantastic season, averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game, and his advanced metrics are equally impressive. The Spurs have increased their Net Rating by +14.0 points with Murray on the floor, so he’s been one of the most impactful players in the league.

The Spurs should be able to keep the good times rolling against the Kings. They have a handful of players in health and safety protocols, including De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Marvin Bagley and Davion Mitchell. Richaun Holmes is also questionable with an eye injury, so the team could be without a host of key players.

Grizzlies -5.5

What the heck is going on in Memphis? Ja Morant has missed the past 11 games for the Grizzlies, but the team has thrived in his absence. They’ve won 10 of those contests, and they’ve outscored their opponents by +19.0 points per 100 possessions in those games. That number is inflated by a 73-point demolition vs. the Thunder, but they’ve won eight of those games by double-digits. In other words, this team hasn’t just been winning, they’ve been dominating.

On the other side, the Blazers are struggling. They managed to win their last game, but they lost each of their previous seven contests. They rank just 24th in Net Rating this season, and it seems like they’re close to pulling the plug and starting over. Damian Lillard has not been the same player this season, shooting just 39.5% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, so it seems like blowing things up and starting over might be the best decision for the franchise.

Given the trajectory of these two squads, the Grizzlies should be able to cruise to another victory on Sunday.

