NFL Week 15 MNF Best Bets: Vikings vs. Bears, Raiders vs. Browns Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Two NFL games on a Monday? Have to imagine everyone but Raiders fans are happy about this. Here’s how to approach Monday’s NFL action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Even if Baker Mayfield and several of his teammates are cleared to play Monday, I don’t trust Cleveland in this one. As much as the Raiders have been disappointing this season and remain without Darren Waller (knee), they haven’t had multiple important pieces isolated in quarantine. The Raiders are ready to go and unhappy their game was pushed back.

As it stands, the Raiders are three-point underdogs in Cleveland, which is familiar territory for them. Las Vegas has been a road underdog five times this season, covering in three of those games. Cleveland, on the other hand, is 2-5 ATS at home. Given these two team’s records ATS in scenarios similar to Monday’s and the size of the spread — combined with Cleveland’s odd situation — I’d rather take the chance at extra value than the security of extra points.

Monday night could be a battle of the running backs — not something we see everyday. Dalvin Cook may be the one who posts a higher fantasy total, but Montgomery should get his pound of flesh, too.

The Vikings have given up quite a bit on the ground to opposing running backs, who have averaged 100.31 rushing yards per game and 4.45 yards per carry vs. Minnesota throughout 2021. Now, no running back has scored multiple touchdowns in a single game vs. the Vikings this season. But, opposing backs have failed to scored a TD vs. Minnesota only four times in 13 games this season. Montgomery has only scored four touchdowns this season, but three have come in Chicago, scoring in two of the Bears’ four home games.

Not only are the Bears not good overall, but the Bears have also struggled to cover in 2021. Through their 13 games this season, the Bears are 4-9 both overall and ATS. Believe it or not, Chicago has been favored a few times in 2021, covering two of those three situations. But that’s not the one they find themselves in on Monday. The Bears are 2-8 ATS as underdogs this season. And as home underdogs, Chicago is a whopping 0-4.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is one game over .500 ATS in 2021. They’ve only covered two of the six games they’ve been favored — three of those being on the road, covering in that situation one time — but the Vikings are averaging 1.3 points per game more than Green Bay, who just put up a 45-spot on Chicago and won by double digits. Minnesota and Green Bay are similar when it comes to defensive DVOA while the Bears are 24th.

