Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 20

Monday presents a six-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, $11,800 - Curry is expensive but has the potential to beat this hefty price tag with Andre Wiggins (health protocols) inactive. When the wing has been off the court this season, Curry’s usage has jumped 4.4 percentage points to 35.6%, lifting him to 1.4 DKFP per minute. On top of the increased workload, Curry is facing a Kings club that ranks second in pace and 28th in defensive efficiency.

No player in action Monday has better upside than Curry, and having exposure to the point guard should be a priority for this six-game slate.

Other Options: Dejounte Murray ($9,800), Lonzo Ball ($7,700)

Value

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets, $6,000 - Conley rested Saturday and returns to a beautiful matchup vs. the Hornets. Charlotte ranks dead last in defensive efficiency and third in pace. On DraftKings Sportsbook, this game’s total sits at a huge 233 points, and prior to being rested, Conley recorded 38.5 DKFP vs. the Spurs on Friday.

Since joining the Jazz three seasons ago, the veteran is averaging 33 DKFP per game in totals of 230 points or greater, and Conley should come with little ownership Monday.

Other Options: Marcus Smart ($5,500), Payton Pritchard ($3,700)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, $7,000 - Regardless of this tough matchup vs. the Warriors, who lead the league in defensive efficiency, Haliburton is one of the best values on the slate. De’Aaron Fox (health protocols) will be unavailable, and with the guard missing these last two, Haliburton has thrived with two straight double-doubles, resulting in 50.5 DKFP per game.

Compared to his season average usage rate of 16.1%, Haliburton’s usage has been at 23.7% in these past two sans Fox. Haliburton should effortlessly exceed five-times value as the Kings’ primary ball handler and is a sharp target for all formats.

Other Options: Donovan Mitchell ($9,700)

Value

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, $5,800 - In addition to Fox, the Kings have been without Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Marvin Bagley and Alex Len due to health protocol in these past two, while Richaun Holmes has been sidelined with an eye injury. Outside of Holmes, who has a chance to return, the rest of this group is expected to remain sidelined Monday. In this situation, Hield has started and logged 38 minutes per game in these last two. He struggled in the first of these two tilts, but then he lit the Spurs up for 43.75 DKFP Sunday.

Specifically with Fox off the floor this season, Hield leads the Kings with a 24.2% usage rate and supplies one DKFP per minute. Even against this stout Warriors’ defense, Hield needs to be on your radar Monday.

Other Options: Alex Caruso ($5,100)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $10,500 - Tatum (ankle) is questionable, but if he suits up Monday, the All-Star has to be considered with his team depleted. Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams have been ruled out due to health protocols while Romeo Langford (neck) and Dennis Schroder (illness) are questionable. When Horford, Richardson and Williams have been off the floor this season, Tatum’s usage has increased 2.6 percentage points to a massive 34.7%.

This number would grow even further if Schroder or Langford sit, and on the other side of this matchup, the Sixers are also extremely understaffed amid the NBA’s COVID-19 crisis. Combine this friendly matchup with Tatum’s huge role, and the 23-year-old has a ceiling over 60 DKFP.

Other Options: Jaylen Brown ($9,000)

Value

Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers, $4,200 - After going off for 37 DKFP in Friday’s excellent road win vs. the Jazz, Walker stayed hot Sunday, finishing with 30.25 DKFP vs. the Kings. The 23-year-old has now eclipsed 30 DKFP in four of his last eight contests and clearly has better upside than his low salary suggests.

Even going against this Clippers’ defense that ranks fourth in efficiency, Walker is worth rolling the dice on in GPPs.

Other Options: Eric Gordon ($5,700), Terance Mann ($5,400 - if Paul George is out)

Power Forward

Stud

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets, $9,300 - The Bulls were without Zach LaVine (health protocols) Sunday, but DeRozan made his return from a three-game absence and tallied 52.5 DKFP vs. the Lakers. LaVine should remain away from the team Monday, and when the shooting guard has been off the court this season, DeRozan’s usage has been a team-high 35.9%, which is a notable six percentage-point upgrade from his season average.

Attributed to this mammoth role, DeRozan produces 1.33 DKFP per minute sans LaVine, and this is a top notch matchup for him. The Rockets rank fifth in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency. Another outing over 50 DKFP is absolutely possible for DeRozan, and he is one of the better high-end options available for this slate.

Other Options: Draymond Green ($7,100)

Value

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, $6,000 - This is a very reasonable price for Barnes with the Kings shorthanded. In these past two, the forward has led Sacramento with 38.2 minutes per game. The heavy volume has translated to 30.9 DKFP per game for Barnes, and he should maintain a large role against his former team Monday night.

Barnes is amassing one DKFP per minute with Fox off the court this season and posted 35.25 DKFP vs. the Warriors back in October.

Other Options: Chimezie Metu ($4,700), Devin Vassell ($4,100), Otto Porter Jr. ($3,700)

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets, $9,200 - Gobert is coming off a double-double worth 47.75 DKFP on Saturday, bringing his average up to 45.4 DKFP per game across his last five starts. Now, Gobert gets a dream matchup against a Hornets squad that is giving up the fourth-most rebounds and sixth-most points in the paint. Furthermore, Charlotte is playing their second game in two nights, and as noted above, this contest’s total is at a huge 233 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is the highest total Gobert has competed in this season, and when he has been a part of a total of at least 220 points this year, the center has generated 43.7 DKFP per game. Gobert never comes with much ownership and has 50 DKFP upside in this near perfect situation.

Other Options: Joel Embiid ($11,600), Nikola Vucevic ($9,100)

Value

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $5,700 - With Horford missing these last two, Williams has started at center and logged 33 minutes per game. The fantasy results have been subpar at 26.4 DKFP per game, but Williams is due for some positive regression. Before these last two, the center contributed 39.3 DKFP per game in the first four contests of the season Horford missed.

Williams is collecting one DKFP per minute with Horford off the floor and should see at least 30 minutes in this matchup, which will require his size to defend Joel Embiid. Williams is averaging 36.1 DKFP per game in the last 10 he has cracked 30 minutes and shouldn’t be overly popular given his underwhelming recent game log.

Other Options: Tristan Thompson ($4,300 - if Holmes is out), Hassan Whiteside ($3,900)

