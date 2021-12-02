NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 13

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Week 13 starts on Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New Orleans Saints, who are home underdogs. Speaking of which, we saw eight underdogs cover ATS last week with seven winning straight up: the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Cowboys are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games.

Cowboys are 7-3 SU in their previous 10 games.

Cowboys are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games against New Orleans.

Cowboys are 3-10 SU in their previous 13 games against New Orleans.

Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their last six against the NFC.

Cowboys are 5-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games following a SU loss.

Over is 4-0 in Cowboys’ last four Thursday games.

Under is 4-1 in Cowboys' previous five games overall.

Under is 4-1 in Cowboys’ last five games as a road favorite.

Saints are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games.

Saints are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

Saints are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games at home.

Saints are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games when playing at home against Dallas.

Saints are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games following an ATS loss.

Under is 9-1-1 in Saints’ last 11 Thursday games.

Over is 4-1 in Saints' previous five games overall.

Giants are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Giants are 5-10 SU in their previous 15 games.

Giants are 7-1 SU in their last eight games against Miami.

Giants are 1-5 SU in their previous six games on the road.

Giants are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Giants are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Giants are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

Dolphins are 4-0-1 ATS in previous last five games overall.

Dolphins are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Under is 4-1 in Dolphins' previous five games following a SU win.

Under is 6-2 in Dolphins’ last eight games as a home favorite.

Colts are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games.

Colts are 5-2 SU in their previous seven games.

Colts are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against Houston.

Colts are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games against Houston.

Colts are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss.

Colts are 4-0 ATS in their previous four road games.

Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a road favorite.

Colts are 1-5 ATS in their previous six against the AFC South.

Over is 5-0 in Colts' last five games following an ATS loss.

Over is 4-0 in Colts’ previous four road games.

Under is 6-1 in Colts’ last seven against the AFC South.

Over is 5-1 in Colts’ previous six games overall.

Texans are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Texans are 1-9 SU in their previous 10 games.

Texans are 1-7 SU in their last eight games at home.

Under is 5-1 in Texans' last six games overall.

Vikings are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games.

Vikings are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games against the Lions.

Vikings are 8-0 SU in their last eight games against the Lions.

Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games.

Vikings are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS loss.

Over is 5-0 in Vikings' previous five road games against a team with a losing home record.

Over is 7-1 in Vikings' last eight road games.

Over is 6-1 in Vikings' previous seven games as a road favorite.

Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Lions are 0-14-1 SU in their previous 15 games.

Lions are 0-9 SU in their last nine games at home.

Lions are 1-5 SU in their previous six games when playing at home against Minnesota.

Under is 8-1 in Lions' last nine games overall.

Under is 8-1 in Lions' previous nine games as an underdog.

Eagles are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games.

Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games against the Jets.

Eagles are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against the Jets.

Eagles are 4-9 ATS in their previous 13 games on the road.

Eagles are 5-0 SU in their last five games when playing on the road against the Jets.

Eagles are 4-9 ATS in their previous 13 games as a favorite.

Eagles are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 road games.

Over is 7-3 in Eagles' previous 10 games as a road favorite.

Jets are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games at home.

Jets are 3-9 ATS in their previous 12 games.

Jets are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games at home.

Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win.

Jets are 1-6 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 6-2 in Jets’ previous eight games as an underdog.

Cardinals are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games.

Cardinals are 9-2 SU in their previous 11 games.

Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Bears.

Cardinals are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games against the Bears.

Cardinals are 6-0 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Cardinals are 8-2 SU in their previous 10 games this season.

Cardinals are 4-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Cardinals are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games overall.

Under is 7-0 in Cardinals' previous seven games as a road favorite.

Under is 5-1 in Cardinals' last six road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Bears are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games.

Bears are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

Bears are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games overall.

Bears are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a home underdog.

Under is 8-2 in Bears’ previous 10 games overall.

Under is 6-2 in Bears’ last eight games following an ATS loss.

Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Chargers are 10-5 SU in their previous 15 games.

Chargers are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games against Cincinnati.

Chargers are 5-2 SU in their previous seven games when playing on the road against the Bengals.

Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games overall.

Under is 4-1 in Chargers’ previous five games as an underdog.

Bengals are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Bengals are 6-3 SU in their previous nine games.

Bengals are 2-4 ATS in their last six games at home.

Bengals are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven home games against a team with a winning road record.

Bengals are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games following a SU win.

Over is 6-1 in Bengals’ previous seven home games against a team with a winning road record.

Over is 4-1 in Bengals’ last five games overall.

Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against Atlanta.

Buccaneers are 4-1 SU in their previous five against Atlanta.

Buccaneers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Buccaneers are 1-5 ATS in their previous six road games.

Buccaneers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as a road favorite.

Buccaneers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Under is 4-1 in Buccaneers’ last five against a team with a losing record.

Under is 4-1 in Buccaneers' previous five road games against a team with a losing home record.

Falcons are 1-6 SU in their last seven games at home.

Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games.

Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following a SU win.

Under is 4-1 in Falcons’ previous five games overall.

Washington is 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Raiders.

Washington is 4-1 SU in their previous five games against the Raiders.

Washington is 2-4 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Washington is 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games following an ATS win.

Washington is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Washington is 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Over is 7-2 in Washington’s last nine games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game.

Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games.

Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a home favorite.

Raiders are 1-5 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Over is 4-1 in Raiders' previous five against a team with a losing record.

Over is 8-2 in Raiders' last 10 home games.

Jaguars are 0-5 ATS in their last five games against the Rams.

Jaguars are 1-4 SU in their previous five games against the Rams.

Jaguars are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games on the road.

Jaguars are 4-0 ATS in their previous four road games against a team with a winning home record.

Jaguars are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a road underdog.

Under is 4-0 in Jaguars’ previous four games following a SU loss.

Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

Rams are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games following an ATS loss.

Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Under is 4-0 in Rams' previous four home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Under is 14-3 in Rams’ last 17 games as a home favorite.

Ravens are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.

Ravens are 3-6 SU in their previous nine games against the Steelers.

Ravens are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games when playing on the road against the Steelers.

Ravens are 8-3 SU in their previous 11 games this season.

Ravens are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win.

Under is 4-0 in Ravens’ previous four road games.

Under is 5-1 in Ravens’ last six games as a road favorite.

Steelers are 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 games following a SU loss.

Steelers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games.

Under is 5-2 in Steelers' last seven games following an ATS loss.

Under is 7-3 in Steelers' previous 10 games as a home underdog.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

49ers are 5-15 ATS in their previous 20 games against the Seahawks.

49ers are 5-1 SU in their last six games on the road.

49ers are 4-10 ATS in their previous 14 games as a favorite.

Over is 7-1 in 49ers’ last eight games following a ATS win.

Seahawks are 1-5 SU in their previous six games at home.

Seahawks are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against San Francisco.

Seahawks are 1-4 ATS in their previous five against the NFC West.

Under is 6-0 in Seahawks’ last six games as an underdog.

Broncos are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games against the Chiefs.

Broncos are 0-10 SU in their previous 10 games against the Chiefs.

Broncos are 0-5 SU in their last five games when playing on the road against the Chiefs.

Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their last five against the AFC.

Under is 5-0 in Broncos’ previous five games overall.

Under is 4-0 in Broncos’ last four games as an underdog.

Chiefs are 2-10 ATS in their previous 12 games at home.

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following a ATS win.

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a home favorite.

Chiefs are 2-10 ATS in their previous 12 against the AFC.

Chiefs are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 home games.

Under is 5-1 in Chiefs’ previous six games overall.

Under is 5-1 in Chiefs’ last six games as a favorite.

Patriots are 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

Patriots are 6-3 ATS in their previous nine games against the Bills.

Patriots are 5-0 SU in their last five games on the road.

Patriots are 8-1 SU in their previous nine games when playing on the road against the Bills.

Over is 4-0 in Patriots’ last four against a team with a winning record.

Bills are 13-6-1 ATS in their previous 20 games.

Bills are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games.

Bills are 10-2 SU in their previous 12 games at home.

Under is 5-1 in Patriots’ last six Monday games.

Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their previous five against the AFC East.

Over is 4-1 in Bills’ last five games following an ATS win.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.