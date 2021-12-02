Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 13

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

5. Ben Roethlisberger ($5,000)/

Diontae Johnson ($6,800), Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

The DraftKings Sportsbook has the total for this game at only 44 points, the second-lowest on the slate. The Steelers are implied for only 18 points. Yuck. That said, that still means at least two touchdowns should be scored by the home team. The Steelers have the 29th-rated run blocking unit while the Ravens are fifth in rush defense DVOA. Conversely, Baltimore is only 24th in pass-defense DVOA, so if the Steelers are going to do damage, it will likely be through the air.

Roethlisberger hasn’t looked good this season and he’s only exceeded 20 DKFP once. That said, he’s attempted at least 40 passes in six games with a high of 58 and is only $5,000. Johnson has been his main guy as he’s received at least 10 targets in eight games. In the last three contests, Johnson has caught seven, seven and nine passes on 13, 13 and 14 targets for 83, 101 and 95 yards. He has four touchdowns on the season and 13 red-zone targets

Brady is arguably the GOAT at the quarterback position and he’s been fantastic this season, going for over 30 DKFP in five games with a high of 40.74. The Bucs are implied for 30.75 points and the Falcons are 29th in pass-defense DVOA. All good, right? Well, Atlanta is 23rd in rush defense DVOA, and as demonstrated last week, the Bucs have no problem with letting Leonard Fournette ($7,300) feast. As 11-point favorites, the game script could skew things towards the run game. On the season, Brady has produced fewer than 20 DKFP four times. At his price tag and high projected ownership, there are better options on the slate.

3. Lamar Jackson ($7,800)/Marquise Brown ($6,500), Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Jackson was awful last week with four interceptions, but he still managed to score 13.4 DKFP as he rushed 17 times for 68 yards. The rushing prowess is the main allure of Jackson since it provides a high floor and allows for an insane ceiling. Despite last week’s debacle, Jackson has improved as a passer and has three games with over 40 attempts and highs of 316 and 442 yards passing.

The Steelers have been vulnerable against the pass as they are 26th in pass-defense DVOA. Jackson should bounce back from his likely outlier performance in Week 12.

Brown has been his main target in the passing game, garnering 92 targets on the season. He’s received double-digit targets in six games and in the last four games, he was targeted 10, 13, 12 and 14 times. Brown has five touchdowns on the season and has surpassed 100 yards receiving three times. He also has seven red-zone targets.

Herbert has attempted at least 35 passes in every game this season with five games above 40. The Bengals are 19th in both pass-defense DVOA and adjusted sack rate. They have been opportunistic, though, and scored double-digit DKFP three times. That said, they are ninth in rush defense DVOA and the DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with a 50.5 total. The Bengals are favored by only three points, so it should be a back-and-forth, tightly contested affair with Herbert being the primary engine.

Keenan Allen ($7,500) is the primary target for the Chargers, as he has a total of 116 targets on the season and has received double-digits in eight games. That said, his aDOT is only 7.9 and he’s priced at $7,500. Williams is $1,300 cheaper, has an aDOT of 10.8 and has one more red-zone target on the season than Allen.

The Jags are actually 14th in rush defense DVOA, but dead-last in pass defense DVOA. Curiously, early ownership projections have Stafford below five percent. Things that make you go hmmmm. Granted, the Rams are favored by 12.5 points, but he’s in a similar spot to Tom Brady, who will likely be the highest-rostered quarterback this weekend. In addition, out of the top quarterbacks, Stafford is the only one playing at home.

On the season, Stafford has scored at least 20 DKFP in seven games with two above 30. The Rams are currently mired in a three-game losing streak and have scored 16, 10 and 28 points. This is a get-right spot for them and an offensive onslaught is well within the range of outcomes.

Cooper Kupp ($9,000) is the alpha of the wide receiver group in Los Angeles, but he’s very expensive and Beckham is $3,500 cheaper. Last week, Beckham played in 98% of the snaps and had the same number of targets (10) as Kupp.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

