NFL Week 13 TNF Best Bets: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 13 gets underway on Thursday with the Cowboys and Saints squaring off on TNF. Let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

I’ll try to find some plays I like for this game later in the day and come back and add, but I think there’s one prop on the board that’s clearly the best play in what should be a tough game to handicap, so I’ll get it out now.

We missed the opening number of 32.5 on this, but I’m not too concerned with playing it at 36.5 for 1-unit. This is going to rise throughout the day, and I think it’s playable up to 44.5. This will be Hill’s first start of the season, but he made four starts in 2020, rushing for a total of 212 yards (53 per game).

Even this season, Hill has been involved in plenty of packages where he comes in to rush the ball. As a gadget player he has games of six carries for 32 yards, six for 28 and three for 23 the last time we saw him back in Week 10. With Hill taking over as the starter, you have to believe the volume will go up — just as it did last season when he averaged 9.7 carries in his starts. With two offensive lineman out for New Orleans, the offense could struggle, but that could also lead to more scrambling for Hill, helping this prop out.

