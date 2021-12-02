NFL Best Bets: Week 13 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is seemingly getting less and less predictable by the week, and we’re seeing it in the results. With really tough betting cards, along with the arrival of basketball season. I’ll be treading lightly on the NFL cards until further notice. I do like three sides in Week 13, including a play in the big MNF game. Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

This was the last add to my Sunday card, a game that we discussed pretty heavily on Thursday’s Unreasonable Odds podcast. I think Cincy has enough edges here at home to warrant a play, specifically in the ground game. The Charges have been a very up and down team, and it’s been mostly downs recently. Now they get a tough road game against a team that’s had far fewer inconsistencies. Yes, the Bengals lost to the Jets, but it’s been mostly good this season. Joe Mixon is the X-factor in this one. He’s been a beast in recent games, and now gets a matchup against the NFL’s worst rush defense. I expect over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns (do what you want with that in the player prop market) from Mixon, and the run game to control this one if the Bengals jump out to a lead.

I’ve seen enough from the Seahawks. They don’t have it this year. The defense has been falling off for years, but Russell Wilson’s magic seems to keep Seattle in games. That magic is gone, and probably has something to do with Russ returning very early from a broken finger on his throwing hand. The defense is awful and the run game is non-existent, which leaves the passing game. Wilson’s been unable to find his playmakers, which makes the Seahawks very easy to beat. We just need the Niners to not turn the ball over and keep running it well and being efficient over the middle, and they should run away with this one. San Fran’s been clicking lately, and I think we see the momentum continue.

We’ve been riding the Pats with pretty big plays on a weekly basis and we aren’t stopping now. This will be the toughest test yet, but one I expect the Pats to be up for. As crazy as it is to say going back to six weeks ago, the Pats are the more consistent team. Buffalo has been exposed on both sides of the ball, and New England has taken its game to another level defensively. I expect the defense to make some plays on Josh Allen, and stay discipline. On offense, the coaching change to let Mac Jones open things up has been the difference. I think we’ll see a balanced game offensively, with the Pats able to make some big plays in the passing game again.

