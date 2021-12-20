Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for December 20

Monday’s NHL slate only features one game, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

I like going with the home team Monday in Dallas. They have a tough matchup vs. the Wild, but Minnesota is finally showing some cracks and come in having lost three straight (including a loss to the Sabres in their last start). Both these teams are relatively healthy, but the Stars have a solid edge at home, where they’re 10-3-1 this year and have connected at over 30% efficiency on the power play. Take the Stars in this meeting of two of the West’s most solid teams.

When we’re looking at the player props for this game, the plus money we’re getting on Benn’s shots on goal is worth taking. The veteran doesn’t score at an elite pace anymore, but he’s averaging 2.6 shots on goal in his last 10 games and has posted five or more shots now in three of his last five starts. Minnesota surprisingly allows over 32 shots per game, as well, making this a good matchup for Benn to go over.

Superstar to Target

Roope Hintz ($14,400 - CPT)

The matchup between Dallas and Minnesota has several big names attached to it that we can build around. The must-play here for me, though, remains Hintz, who has rocketed into stardom this year after a slow start. Despite not having scored a goal over the last four games, Hintz has 13 points in his last 10 games and remains a special teams star for Dallas, where two of his 12 goals have come shorthanded.

The Wild don’t rate out as a poor opponent for top-line players either, as they’ve allowed over 32 shots on net per game and have allowed over 33 shots per game in their 16 road games this season. Hintz and the Stars special teams rank out with the fourth-best power play in the league and should win out against a Wild team that commits the fourth-most penalties per game.

Value on Offense

Denis Gurianov ($5,000)

The Stars power play is a top-five unit in the league, and they face off against a Wild team that’s just about league average in terms of killing penalties. Gurianov gets us good exposure to the Stars second line and PP2 unit, which is a good pivot off a likely popular Stars first line for Monday. He is shooting three percent under his career goal rate at the moment and could be ripe for some positive regression soon. He’s a good upside target and value proposition for big fields here.

Kevin Fiala ($6,800)

Much like Gurianov and the Stars, Fiala can often be forgotten about for DFS purposes when discussing the Wild. Fiala doesn’t play in a top-line role for them but does get us good exposure to their power play where he fits in on the second unit. Fiala is slumping right now, with just one goal in his last 10 games, but he’s someone who can break a showdown slate on any given night and is averaging a healthy 3.4 shots on goal over his last 10 games, as well. Fiala is good value just based on his shot production alone, but he’s also a great way to play the Wild side, where their top skill players, Kirill Kaprizov ($10,000) and Ryan Hartman ($9,200), will garner huge ownership.

Stud Goalies

Jake Oettinger ($15,600 - CPT)

If we like the Dallas Stars to potentially grab a win here on home ice (where they’re 10-3-1), then we have to like Jake Oettinger as a play for showdown purposes, too. Oettinger is set to grab a start here and has grabbed all six of his wins this year at home, where he’s also averaged 16.7 DKFP. The Wild’s offense has cooled off a bit of late at 5v5, and they don’t feature elite special teams. This is a spot for Oettinger to shine, as he’s getting an elite Wild team that may be regressing a bit after being one of the most dominant even-strength teams over the last month.

Power-Play Defensemen

Jonas Brodin ($7,400)

With so much value kicking around the forward positions, you should be paying up for some reliability on defense. The Wild will again be without Jared Spurgeon, who is likely out for a while again — which means we can expect to see lots of minute-cruncher Jonas Brodin. He has taken up top-unit power-play duties for the Wild this year and is now averaging just over 0.5 points per game. He’s on pace to set career-highs in points but is also averaging a very solid 4.1 shots on goal and blocked shots per game over his last 10 starts.

Dallas features just the 17th-best penalty kill in the league, so it’s actually quite a good upside spot for Brodin to pick up a special teams point. Brodin is a great flex target with a safe floor and leaves room for another Minnesota stud to stack beside him.

