2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups

2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire: Notes
- All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues
- 1⁄2 PPR Scoring
2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB
Week 15 RB Snap Shares | RB INJURY CHEATSHEET
- Jeff Wilson
- Ronald Jones
- Rashaad Penny
- Duke Johnson
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Craig Reynolds
- Ameer Abdullah
2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR
- K.J. Osborn
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Russell Gage
- Gabriel Davis
- Breshad Perriman
- Tyler Johnson
- Rashod Bateman
- Kendrick Bourne
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Allen Lazard
2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE
- Tyler Conklin
- Ricky Seals-Jones
- Hunter Henry
- Cole Kmet
2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams
- Justin Fields at SEA
- Trevor Lawrence at NYJ
- Zach Wilson vs JAX
- Davis Mills vs LAC
- Derek Carr vs DEN
- Matt Ryan at DET
2021 Week 16-17 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams
- 49ers (at TEN/vs HOU)
- Saints (vs MIA/vs CAR)
- Bears (at SEA/vs NYG)
- Seahawks (vs CHI/vs DET)
- Dolphins (at NO/at TEN)
2021 Week 15 RB Snap Share Leaders
- Najee Harris 100%
- Jonathan Taylor 98%
- Devin Singletary 92%
Get Full RB Snap Share List Here
