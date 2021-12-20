2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting. Plus, why you should take advantage of the bonus offers from sports betting sites.

2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Jeff Wilson Ronald Jones Rashaad Penny Duke Johnson Rhamondre Stevenson Craig Reynolds Ameer Abdullah

2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

K.J. Osborn Amon-Ra St. Brown Russell Gage Gabriel Davis Breshad Perriman Tyler Johnson Rashod Bateman Kendrick Bourne Marquez Valdes-Scantling Allen Lazard

2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Tyler Conklin Ricky Seals-Jones Hunter Henry Cole Kmet

2021 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Justin Fields at SEA Trevor Lawrence at NYJ Zach Wilson vs JAX Davis Mills vs LAC Derek Carr vs DEN Matt Ryan at DET

2021 Week 16-17 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

49ers (at TEN/vs HOU) Saints (vs MIA/vs CAR) Bears (at SEA/vs NYG) Seahawks (vs CHI/vs DET) Dolphins (at NO/at TEN)

2021 Week 15 RB Snap Share Leaders

Najee Harris 100% Jonathan Taylor 98% Devin Singletary 92%

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

