Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 20

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s six-game slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $250K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

The Jazz are favored by 11.5 points at home over the Hornets. Whiteside averages 15 minutes per game, but he could get closer to 20 today if the Jazz do blow out the Hornets. In the last five games, Utah has won by over 20 points in three of those contests. Whiteside played 16, 20 and 21 minutes, producing 33, 44.5 and 23.75 DKFP. The Hornets are one of the best matchups for centers as they boost the FPPM by 13.35%, the second-most in the league.

Over the past two games, Metu has started and played 37 and 32 minutes. He’s produced 38.75 and 25.5 DKFP. On the season, he’s averaging 0.95 DKFP per minute. The individual matchup isn’t great since Draymond Green will likely be guarding him for most of the game but, on the season, the Warriors have boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 3.44%. Both teams are top 10 in offensive pace and, while the Warriors are the best team in terms of defensive efficiency, Metu should be able to pay off salary expectations as long as he gets the requisite minutes.

Looney won’t play 30 minutes or garner a high usage rate. That said, over the past five games, he’s played 25, 27, 24, 21 and 24 minutes, contributing 25, 22, 13.75, 28.5 and 28 DKFP. The ceiling is limited but the floor isn’t too shabby. There should be plenty of possessions in this one as both teams are top 10 in offensive pace. In addition, the Kings are 26th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to centers by 3.92%.

The Rockets are down Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. Armoni Brooks ($5,200) is questionable. If Brooks is unable to go, then Christopher would likely make his second straight start. Christopher averages 0.86 DKFP per minute and has scored at least 20 DKFP in four of the past seven games with a high of 31.4. Even if he doesn’t start, he would have some utility since he’s played at least 20 minutes in six of the last seven games and scored at least 15 DKFP in all of those contests.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $250K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.