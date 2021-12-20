Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Tuesday, December 21

Winter is here, but what better way to celebrate the shortest day of the year than with two NFL games after the sun goes down? Two games and four teams may not seem like a lot of action, but a $1 million prize more than makes up for that.

QUARTERBACK

Stud

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, $6,700 — For a two-game slate there are a lot of bad quarterbacks in bad spots, so the obvious play will be the good quarterback in the good spot. Stafford has thrown for over 285 yards and three touchdowns in each of the last three games. In terms of DVOA, Seattle’s pass defense ranks 28th.

Value

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, $6,100 — If Jalen Hurts ($6,500) is healthy and going to play all of the snaps, then he’s a great play against a decimated defense, but will the Eagles allow Hurts to play the full game? Wilson draws a tougher matchup and isn’t particularly cheap, but the scenarios seem obvious. The Seahawks are forced to keep pace with a high-powered offense, so Wilson is very active. Another situation — the more likely — is that Seattle is trailing by double-digits and leans on the pass.

RUNNING BACK

Stud

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, $6,800 — Washington won’t know who their quarterback is until Tuesday morning. Their below-average starter might clear the health and safety protocols but he’s still nursing an injury from last week. Either way, Gibson will have a very large role on Tuesday night with J.D. McKissick out. Before a disastrous game last week, Gibson was turning it on, with over 20 DKFP in three of the previous four games (in his 8.5 DKFP game sandwiched in between, he rushed for 95 yards on 19 carries).

Value

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team, $5,700 — Uncertainty is the NFL milieu, but some players seem safer than others. The Eagles receivers are dependent on unreliable quarterbacks and no one knows which up an down QB will be under center on Tuesday. Still, the Eagles are big favorites against the Washington Football Team that had injury problems before their COVID issues. If the Eagles are going to cruise to victory, then it’s likely that they do it in the same style as their last easy win, and that was on the back of Miles Sanders’ 24 carries for 120 yards and three receptions for 22 yards.

WIDE RECEIVER

Stud

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, $8,800 — On a full slate, he’s unavoidable, so with four teams to pick from, good luck fading the best receiver in football. He led the NFL in targets with 151 going into week 15 — 20 more than Tyreek Hill. Last Monday in a matchup with one of the toughest pass defenses in the league, Kupp caught 13 of 15 targets for 123 yard and a TD. On Tuesday, he’ll face the 23rd ranked pass-defense (DVOA). Are there blowout concerns? No. On a two-game slate and considering the four teams in action, DFS players should want to target the team that earns a blowout victory.

Value

Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, $4,900 — With quarterback being a volatile position on this slate, the cheap wide receiver options become ever more treacherous. The safest route is Beckham, and it seems that he is about $2,000 underpriced based on his recent performances. Since Beckham was run out of Cleveland, he has barely been with the Rams for a month. He’s a quick study because in his last three games, he has caught 13 of 22 targets for 186 yards and three TDs (16.5 DKFP per game).

TIGHT END

Stud

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team, $4,900 — Here’s a fun fact, he was more expensive on Sunday’s main slate — $5,300. Goedert went nuts in his last game — 31.5 DKFP — with Gardner Minshew at QB. It looks like Hurts will be the starter, but Minshew did take half of the snaps with the first team this week. The upside is here, and he is very cheap based on his slate-breaking potential. Not to mention, he is facing an injury riddled defense.

Value

Kendall Blanton, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, $2,500 — When there are only four teams to choose from, everyone is stacking someone. On this slate, everyone is stacking the Rams. Blanton makes it easier to fit Stafford and Cupp, and he correlates with Stafford. With Tyler Higbee out last week, Blanton played 89% of the snaps and ran 19 routes with two catches on three targets for 29 yards. He didn’t break the slate, but he can score just enough at this price point to open the door to rostering the expensive slate breakers. Also, the Seahawks have allowed the 27th most fantasy points to tight ends.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Stud

Eagles DST, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team, $3,400 — The Eagles had the bye week to prepare for Washington. Even if COVID did not strike, Washington was already in a precarious spot with their other injuries. Philadelphia does not have a great defense, but they have been given an unfair advantage this week.

Value

Seahawks DST, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, $2,400 — It’s a four-team slate, so getting weird is a part of the process. The Seahawks defense is not good and they are facing the best offense on the slate. However, they are the cheapest option on the slate and will carry low ownership, and that cannot be ignored on a small milly-maker slate. Defenses that have been able to get to Matthew Stafford have been able to force him into serious mistakes. It is not inconceivable for Seattle to end up in the winning lineup.

