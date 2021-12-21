NFL Week 15 Tuesday Best Bets: Washington Football Team vs. Eagles and Seahawks vs. Rams Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 15 drags on with a rare Tuesday slate that consists of multiple games. Let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

Tracking these COVID games that change dates are a lot of work. They were moved for a reason with so many people ruled out, and then we have to figure out who’s able to return for the game on the new date and who isn’t.

The Eagles seem to be relatively healthy here at home in a massive game for playoff implications with Washington. The Football team is getting the short end of the stick here, potentially playing without their top-two quarterbacks. Once we can confirm Garrett Gilbert will be the QB for Washington, that’s the time I want to lock this one in. The Eagles should control the game on the ground, and asking Gilbert to go out and win a divisional road game in December seems like a tall order.

In the other game, at first it was the Rams hit hardest with COVID. But now key names like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey are off the list. Seattle has had some key names like Tyler Lockett go on the list, and now the Seahawks are probably in the tougher spot here. After a terrific performance from the Rams on defense on MNF, I think they’ll be able to control this game at home and do enough on offense to earn the win.

Favorites have done pretty well in these postponed COVID games, dating back through last season. We saw two road favorites get wins on Monday, and I like the chances even more with these two large home favorites.

This number feels extremely modest for Hurts on the ground. He’s gone over this number in seven in a row (six if the number eclipses 44), and has gone over in 10 of 12 games this season (nine if the number eclipses 44).

Hurts is averaging 62.7 rushing yards over his last seven games, and Washington ranks in the bottom-10 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed to opposing QBs. While Hurts is returning from an ankle injury, it kept him out just one game to get rest around the bye. He hasn’t seen the field since November 28, so he should be pretty fresh. This is a must-win game, so no reason to hold anything back. Hurts should be aggressive to take yards on the ground.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.