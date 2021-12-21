NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 21

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Obviously, betting any sport right now is a moving target, making things really tough. It’s impossible to have any confidence in betting a side until minutes before tipoff. You don’t want to invest money in a side early and wind up on the wrong side of COVID news. Of course, on the flip side if you’re quick enough and can get the right side of a game before it goes off the board you take advantage of it. For the time being, the player prop market seems to be the safest and sharpest market.

Potential Bets

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans

We cashed in pretty easily on Tyrese Haliburton points on Monday, and the market continues to give us quick opportunities to pounce on when players enter health and safety protocols. On Tuesday as I was writing this article we got news that led me to this play, but the number will be on the move quick. But these plays are impossible to predict. You just have to take what the news gives you and be quick.

I do see the potential for an over on Powell’s points on Tuesday, though. Powell is already averaging 22.9 points per game in seven games without C.J. McCollum this season, and Damian Lillard is questionable for this contest (as are Jusuf Nurkic and Nassir Little). Those other two would just be gravy if they were to sit, though. If Lillard does wind up sitting this one out, Powell will be the go-to scorer against a poor New Orleans defense. Be ready to fire on this when we get the news.

That’s all I was able to dig up for this card, as betting the NBA is extremely difficult right now. But pay attention to the news and more plays can always open up.

