NFL Week 16 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Week 16 Picks against the Spread while provide their Week 16 NFL game previews.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 16 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Jonathan Taylor IND ARI SAT 2 Dalvin Cook MIN LAR $8,300 3 Alvin Kamara NO MIA MNF 4 David Montgomery CHI SEA $5,700 5 Austin Ekeler LAC HOU $8,100 6 James Robinson JAX NYJ $5,900 7 Najee Harris PIT KC $7,400 8 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL DET $6,700 9 Ronald Jones TB CAR $5,100 10 Joe Mixon CIN BAL $6,900 11 Nick Chubb CLE GB SAT 12 Antonio Gibson WAS DAL SNF 13 Josh Jacobs LV DEN $6,000 14 Ezekiel Elliott DAL WAS SNF 15 Javonte Williams DEN LV $6,100 16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC PIT $5,800 17 Melvin Gordon DEN LV $5,800 18 Saquon Barkley NYG PHI $6,500 19 Damien Harris NE BUF $5,600 20 Aaron Jones GB CLE SAT 21 Jeff Wilson SF TEN TNF 22 Michael Carter NYJ JAX $5,200 23 Devin Singletary BUF NE $5,100 24 Jamaal Williams DET ATL $5,000 25 Miles Sanders PHI NYG $5,600 26 Myles Gaskin MIA NO MNF 27 Devonta Freeman BAL CIN $5,300 28 Chase Edmonds ARI IND SAT 29 Mark Ingram NO MIA MNF 30 Sony Michel LAR MIN $5,500 31 Darrell Henderson LAR MIN $5,700 32 AJ Dillon GB CLE SAT 33 Tony Pollard DAL WAS SNF 34 Tevin Coleman NYJ JAX $4,800 35 Craig Reynolds DET ATL $4,500 36 D'Onta Foreman TEN SF TNF 37 Jordan Howard PHI NYG $4,300 38 Rhamondre Stevenson NE BUF $5,000 39 Duke Johnson MIA NO MNF 40 Rashaad Penny SEA CHI $5,500 41 Nyheim Hines IND ARI SAT 42 Brandon Bolden NE BUF $4,200 43 Ameer Abdullah CAR TB $4,500 44 JD McKissic WAS DAL SNF 45 Darrel Williams KC PIT $4,600 46 Chuba Hubbard CAR TB $5,400 47 D'Ernest Johnson CLE GB SAT 48 David Johnson HOU LAC $4,400 49 Rex Burkhead HOU LAC $4,500 50 Latavius Murray BAL CIN $4,400 51 Justin Jackson LAC HOU $4,200 52 Mike Davis ATL DET $4,900 53 Devontae Booker NYG PHI $4,900 54 Samaje Perine CIN BAL $4,400 55 Jaret Patterson WAS DAL SNF 56 Dontrell Hilliard TEN SF TNF 57 Phillip Lindsay MIA NO MNF 58 DeeJay Dallas SEA CHI $4,200 59 Jeremy McNichols TEN SF TNF 60 Matt Breida BUF NE $4,200 61 Ty Johnson NYJ JAX $4,500 62 Damien Williams CHI SEA $4,500 63 Godwin Igwebuike DET ATL $4,000 64 JaMycal Hasty SF TEN TNF 65 Boston Scott PHI NYG $4,200 66 Kenneth Gainwell PHI NYG $4,700 67 Royce Freeman HOU LAC $4,000 68 Travis Homer SEA CHI $4,300 69 Eno Benjamin ARI IND SAT 70 Khalil Herbert CHI SEA $4,300 71 Zack Moss BUF NE $4,300 72 Mike Boone DEN LV $4,000 73 Austin Walter NYJ JAX $4,000 74 Wayne Gallman Jr. MIN LAR $4,000 75 Chris Evans CIN BAL $4,000 76 Jalen Richard LV DEN $4,800 77 C.J. Ham MIN LAR $4,000 78 Larry Rountree III LAC HOU $4,000 79 Derrick Gore KC PIT $4,000

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

