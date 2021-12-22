 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 16 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 16 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Week 16 Picks against the Spread while provide their Week 16 NFL game previews.

Week 16 Injury Tracker

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Game-by-Game Picks

Week 16 — Game Picks | Start/Sit | Injury Report | DK Picks

Week 16 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

Get Link to RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 16 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Jonathan Taylor IND ARI SAT
2 Dalvin Cook MIN LAR $8,300
3 Alvin Kamara NO MIA MNF
4 David Montgomery CHI SEA $5,700
5 Austin Ekeler LAC HOU $8,100
6 James Robinson JAX NYJ $5,900
7 Najee Harris PIT KC $7,400
8 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL DET $6,700
9 Ronald Jones TB CAR $5,100
10 Joe Mixon CIN BAL $6,900
11 Nick Chubb CLE GB SAT
12 Antonio Gibson WAS DAL SNF
13 Josh Jacobs LV DEN $6,000
14 Ezekiel Elliott DAL WAS SNF
15 Javonte Williams DEN LV $6,100
16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC PIT $5,800
17 Melvin Gordon DEN LV $5,800
18 Saquon Barkley NYG PHI $6,500
19 Damien Harris NE BUF $5,600
20 Aaron Jones GB CLE SAT
21 Jeff Wilson SF TEN TNF
22 Michael Carter NYJ JAX $5,200
23 Devin Singletary BUF NE $5,100
24 Jamaal Williams DET ATL $5,000
25 Miles Sanders PHI NYG $5,600
26 Myles Gaskin MIA NO MNF
27 Devonta Freeman BAL CIN $5,300
28 Chase Edmonds ARI IND SAT
29 Mark Ingram NO MIA MNF
30 Sony Michel LAR MIN $5,500
31 Darrell Henderson LAR MIN $5,700
32 AJ Dillon GB CLE SAT
33 Tony Pollard DAL WAS SNF
34 Tevin Coleman NYJ JAX $4,800
35 Craig Reynolds DET ATL $4,500
36 D'Onta Foreman TEN SF TNF
37 Jordan Howard PHI NYG $4,300
38 Rhamondre Stevenson NE BUF $5,000
39 Duke Johnson MIA NO MNF
40 Rashaad Penny SEA CHI $5,500
41 Nyheim Hines IND ARI SAT
42 Brandon Bolden NE BUF $4,200
43 Ameer Abdullah CAR TB $4,500
44 JD McKissic WAS DAL SNF
45 Darrel Williams KC PIT $4,600
46 Chuba Hubbard CAR TB $5,400
47 D'Ernest Johnson CLE GB SAT
48 David Johnson HOU LAC $4,400
49 Rex Burkhead HOU LAC $4,500
50 Latavius Murray BAL CIN $4,400
51 Justin Jackson LAC HOU $4,200
52 Mike Davis ATL DET $4,900
53 Devontae Booker NYG PHI $4,900
54 Samaje Perine CIN BAL $4,400
55 Jaret Patterson WAS DAL SNF
56 Dontrell Hilliard TEN SF TNF
57 Phillip Lindsay MIA NO MNF
58 DeeJay Dallas SEA CHI $4,200
59 Jeremy McNichols TEN SF TNF
60 Matt Breida BUF NE $4,200
61 Ty Johnson NYJ JAX $4,500
62 Damien Williams CHI SEA $4,500
63 Godwin Igwebuike DET ATL $4,000
64 JaMycal Hasty SF TEN TNF
65 Boston Scott PHI NYG $4,200
66 Kenneth Gainwell PHI NYG $4,700
67 Royce Freeman HOU LAC $4,000
68 Travis Homer SEA CHI $4,300
69 Eno Benjamin ARI IND SAT
70 Khalil Herbert CHI SEA $4,300
71 Zack Moss BUF NE $4,300
72 Mike Boone DEN LV $4,000
73 Austin Walter NYJ JAX $4,000
74 Wayne Gallman Jr. MIN LAR $4,000
75 Chris Evans CIN BAL $4,000
76 Jalen Richard LV DEN $4,800
77 C.J. Ham MIN LAR $4,000
78 Larry Rountree III LAC HOU $4,000
79 Derrick Gore KC PIT $4,000

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation