NFL Week 16 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 16 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Week 16 Picks against the Spread while provide their Week 16 NFL game previews.

Week 16 Injury Tracker

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 16 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Cooper Kupp LAR MIN $9,100
2 Davante Adams GB CLE SAT
3 Justin Jefferson MIN LAR $8,100
4 Diontae Johnson PIT KC $7,500
5 Deebo Samuel SF TEN TNF
6 Tyreek Hill KC PIT $8,400
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL WAS SNF
8 Stefon Diggs BUF NE $7,600
9 Keenan Allen LAC HOU $7,700
10 Hunter Renfrow LV DEN $6,800
11 Antonio Brown TB CAR $4,900
12 Tee Higgins CIN BAL $6,200
13 Ja'Marr Chase CIN BAL $7,100
14 Mike Williams LAC HOU $6,100
15 Brandin Cooks HOU LAC $6,300
16 Terry McLaurin WAS DAL SNF
17 Marquise Brown BAL CIN $5,800
18 Jaylen Waddle MIA NO MNF
19 Tyler Lockett SEA CHI $6,700
20 Michael Pittman IND ARI SAT
21 D.J. Moore CAR TB $5,700
22 Amari Cooper DAL WAS SNF
23 Russell Gage ATL DET $5,900
24 K.J. Osborn MIN LAR $4,800
25 Van Jefferson LAR MIN $5,500
26 D.K. Metcalf SEA CHI $6,400
27 Christian Kirk ARI IND SAT
28 Breshad Perriman TB CAR $4,200
29 Brandon Aiyuk SF TEN TNF
30 Darnell Mooney CHI SEA $5,400
31 Jarvis Landry CLE GB SAT
32 Chase Claypool PIT KC $5,100
33 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR MIN $5,300
34 A.J. Green ARI IND SAT
35 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET ATL $5,600
36 Jakobi Meyers NE BUF $4,900
37 Gabriel Davis BUF NE $4,700
38 Jerry Jeudy DEN LV $5,000
39 Tyler Boyd CIN BAL $5,100
40 DeVonta Smith PHI NYG $6,000
41 Kenny Golladay NYG PHI $5,300
42 DeVante Parker MIA NO MNF
43 Jamison Crowder NYJ JAX $5,000
44 Michael Gallup DAL WAS SNF
45 Josh Reynolds DET ATL $4,600
46 Allen Lazard GB CLE SAT
47 Marquez Callaway NO MIA MNF
48 Laquon Treadwell JAX NYJ $3,500
49 Kendrick Bourne NE BUF $5,000
50 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN SF TNF
51 Rashod Bateman BAL CIN $4,500
52 Braxton Berrios NYJ JAX $3,500
53 Tyler Johnson TB CAR $3,900
54 Tim Patrick DEN LV $4,500
55 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB CLE SAT
56 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE GB SAT
57 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX NYJ $4,100
58 Nico Collins HOU LAC $3,400
59 Allen Robinson CHI SEA $4,000
60 Robby Anderson CAR TB $4,900
61 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX NYJ $4,400
62 Devin Duvernay BAL CIN $3,700
63 Damiere Byrd CHI SEA $3,300
64 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ JAX $3,300
65 Adam Humphries WAS DAL SNF
66 Scotty Miller TB CAR $3,600
67 DeSean Jackson LV DEN $3,700
68 Nelson Agholor NE BUF $3,600
69 T.Y. Hilton IND ARI SAT
70 Quez Watkins PHI NYG $3,800
71 Tre'Quan Smith NO MIA MNF
72 Byron Pringle KC PIT $3,300
73 Darius Slayton NYG PHI $4,200
74 Cam Sims WAS DAL SNF
75 Zay Jones LV DEN $3,500
76 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI SEA $3,700
77 Sammy Watkins BAL CIN $3,900
78 Jalen Guyton LAC HOU $3,900
79 Rondale Moore ARI IND SAT
80 Courtland Sutton DEN LV $4,200
81 Zach Pascal IND ARI SAT
82 Bryan Edwards LV DEN $3,200
83 Kalif Raymond DET ATL $3,900
84 Albert Wilson MIA NO MNF
85 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR TB $3,000
86 Mecole Hardman KC PIT $3,500
87 DeAndre Carter WAS DAL SNF
88 Demarcus Robinson KC PIT $3,000
89 Chester Rogers TEN SF TNF
90 Cedrick Wilson DAL WAS SNF
91 Curtis Samuel WAS DAL SNF
92 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL DET $3,800
93 Mack Hollins MIA NO MNF
94 Joshua Palmer LAC HOU $3,300
95 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN SF TNF
96 Dyami Brown WAS DAL SNF
97 James Washington PIT KC $3,700
98 Tajae Sharpe ATL DET $3,400

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

