NFL Week 16 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Week 16 Picks against the Spread while provide their Week 16 NFL game previews.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 16 — Game Picks | Start/Sit | Injury Report | DK Picks

Week 16 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 16 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Cooper Kupp LAR MIN $9,100 2 Davante Adams GB CLE SAT 3 Justin Jefferson MIN LAR $8,100 4 Diontae Johnson PIT KC $7,500 5 Deebo Samuel SF TEN TNF 6 Tyreek Hill KC PIT $8,400 7 CeeDee Lamb DAL WAS SNF 8 Stefon Diggs BUF NE $7,600 9 Keenan Allen LAC HOU $7,700 10 Hunter Renfrow LV DEN $6,800 11 Antonio Brown TB CAR $4,900 12 Tee Higgins CIN BAL $6,200 13 Ja'Marr Chase CIN BAL $7,100 14 Mike Williams LAC HOU $6,100 15 Brandin Cooks HOU LAC $6,300 16 Terry McLaurin WAS DAL SNF 17 Marquise Brown BAL CIN $5,800 18 Jaylen Waddle MIA NO MNF 19 Tyler Lockett SEA CHI $6,700 20 Michael Pittman IND ARI SAT 21 D.J. Moore CAR TB $5,700 22 Amari Cooper DAL WAS SNF 23 Russell Gage ATL DET $5,900 24 K.J. Osborn MIN LAR $4,800 25 Van Jefferson LAR MIN $5,500 26 D.K. Metcalf SEA CHI $6,400 27 Christian Kirk ARI IND SAT 28 Breshad Perriman TB CAR $4,200 29 Brandon Aiyuk SF TEN TNF 30 Darnell Mooney CHI SEA $5,400 31 Jarvis Landry CLE GB SAT 32 Chase Claypool PIT KC $5,100 33 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR MIN $5,300 34 A.J. Green ARI IND SAT 35 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET ATL $5,600 36 Jakobi Meyers NE BUF $4,900 37 Gabriel Davis BUF NE $4,700 38 Jerry Jeudy DEN LV $5,000 39 Tyler Boyd CIN BAL $5,100 40 DeVonta Smith PHI NYG $6,000 41 Kenny Golladay NYG PHI $5,300 42 DeVante Parker MIA NO MNF 43 Jamison Crowder NYJ JAX $5,000 44 Michael Gallup DAL WAS SNF 45 Josh Reynolds DET ATL $4,600 46 Allen Lazard GB CLE SAT 47 Marquez Callaway NO MIA MNF 48 Laquon Treadwell JAX NYJ $3,500 49 Kendrick Bourne NE BUF $5,000 50 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN SF TNF 51 Rashod Bateman BAL CIN $4,500 52 Braxton Berrios NYJ JAX $3,500 53 Tyler Johnson TB CAR $3,900 54 Tim Patrick DEN LV $4,500 55 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB CLE SAT 56 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE GB SAT 57 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX NYJ $4,100 58 Nico Collins HOU LAC $3,400 59 Allen Robinson CHI SEA $4,000 60 Robby Anderson CAR TB $4,900 61 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX NYJ $4,400 62 Devin Duvernay BAL CIN $3,700 63 Damiere Byrd CHI SEA $3,300 64 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ JAX $3,300 65 Adam Humphries WAS DAL SNF 66 Scotty Miller TB CAR $3,600 67 DeSean Jackson LV DEN $3,700 68 Nelson Agholor NE BUF $3,600 69 T.Y. Hilton IND ARI SAT 70 Quez Watkins PHI NYG $3,800 71 Tre'Quan Smith NO MIA MNF 72 Byron Pringle KC PIT $3,300 73 Darius Slayton NYG PHI $4,200 74 Cam Sims WAS DAL SNF 75 Zay Jones LV DEN $3,500 76 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI SEA $3,700 77 Sammy Watkins BAL CIN $3,900 78 Jalen Guyton LAC HOU $3,900 79 Rondale Moore ARI IND SAT 80 Courtland Sutton DEN LV $4,200 81 Zach Pascal IND ARI SAT 82 Bryan Edwards LV DEN $3,200 83 Kalif Raymond DET ATL $3,900 84 Albert Wilson MIA NO MNF 85 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR TB $3,000 86 Mecole Hardman KC PIT $3,500 87 DeAndre Carter WAS DAL SNF 88 Demarcus Robinson KC PIT $3,000 89 Chester Rogers TEN SF TNF 90 Cedrick Wilson DAL WAS SNF 91 Curtis Samuel WAS DAL SNF 92 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL DET $3,800 93 Mack Hollins MIA NO MNF 94 Joshua Palmer LAC HOU $3,300 95 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN SF TNF 96 Dyami Brown WAS DAL SNF 97 James Washington PIT KC $3,700 98 Tajae Sharpe ATL DET $3,400

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

