NFL Week 16 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Week 16 Picks against the Spread while provide their Week 16 NFL game previews.
Week 16 Injury Tracker
Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]
Game-by-Game Picks
Week 16 — Game Picks | Start/Sit | Injury Report | DK Picks
Week 16 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections
Get Link to RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here
How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare
Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 16 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|MIN
|$9,100
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|CLE
|SAT
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|LAR
|$8,100
|4
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|KC
|$7,500
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|TEN
|TNF
|6
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|PIT
|$8,400
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WAS
|SNF
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|NE
|$7,600
|9
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|HOU
|$7,700
|10
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|DEN
|$6,800
|11
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|CAR
|$4,900
|12
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|BAL
|$6,200
|13
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|BAL
|$7,100
|14
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|HOU
|$6,100
|15
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|LAC
|$6,300
|16
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|DAL
|SNF
|17
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|CIN
|$5,800
|18
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|NO
|MNF
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|CHI
|$6,700
|20
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|ARI
|SAT
|21
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|TB
|$5,700
|22
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WAS
|SNF
|23
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|DET
|$5,900
|24
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|LAR
|$4,800
|25
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|MIN
|$5,500
|26
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|CHI
|$6,400
|27
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|IND
|SAT
|28
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|CAR
|$4,200
|29
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|TEN
|TNF
|30
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|SEA
|$5,400
|31
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|GB
|SAT
|32
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|KC
|$5,100
|33
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|MIN
|$5,300
|34
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|IND
|SAT
|35
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|ATL
|$5,600
|36
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|BUF
|$4,900
|37
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|NE
|$4,700
|38
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|LV
|$5,000
|39
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|BAL
|$5,100
|40
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|NYG
|$6,000
|41
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|PHI
|$5,300
|42
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|NO
|MNF
|43
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|JAX
|$5,000
|44
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WAS
|SNF
|45
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|ATL
|$4,600
|46
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|CLE
|SAT
|47
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|MIA
|MNF
|48
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAX
|NYJ
|$3,500
|49
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|BUF
|$5,000
|50
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|SF
|TNF
|51
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|CIN
|$4,500
|52
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|JAX
|$3,500
|53
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|CAR
|$3,900
|54
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|LV
|$4,500
|55
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|CLE
|SAT
|56
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|GB
|SAT
|57
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|NYJ
|$4,100
|58
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|LAC
|$3,400
|59
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|SEA
|$4,000
|60
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|TB
|$4,900
|61
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|NYJ
|$4,400
|62
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|CIN
|$3,700
|63
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|SEA
|$3,300
|64
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|JAX
|$3,300
|65
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|DAL
|SNF
|66
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|CAR
|$3,600
|67
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|DEN
|$3,700
|68
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|BUF
|$3,600
|69
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|ARI
|SAT
|70
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|NYG
|$3,800
|71
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|MIA
|MNF
|72
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|PIT
|$3,300
|73
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|PHI
|$4,200
|74
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|DAL
|SNF
|75
|Zay Jones
|LV
|DEN
|$3,500
|76
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|SEA
|$3,700
|77
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|CIN
|$3,900
|78
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|HOU
|$3,900
|79
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|IND
|SAT
|80
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|LV
|$4,200
|81
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|ARI
|SAT
|82
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|DEN
|$3,200
|83
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|ATL
|$3,900
|84
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|NO
|MNF
|85
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|TB
|$3,000
|86
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|PIT
|$3,500
|87
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|DAL
|SNF
|88
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|PIT
|$3,000
|89
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|SF
|TNF
|90
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|WAS
|SNF
|91
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|DAL
|SNF
|92
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|DET
|$3,800
|93
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|NO
|MNF
|94
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|HOU
|$3,300
|95
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|SF
|TNF
|96
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|DAL
|SNF
|97
|James Washington
|PIT
|KC
|$3,700
|98
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|DET
|$3,400
Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.