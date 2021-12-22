NFL Week 16 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Week 16 Picks against the Spread while provide their Week 16 NFL game previews.

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Patrick Mahomes KC PIT $7,700 2 Justin Herbert LAC HOU $7,200 3 Aaron Rodgers GB CLE SAT 4 Jalen Hurts PHI NYG $6,400 5 Matthew Stafford LAR MIN $6,700 6 Kyler Murray ARI IND SAT 7 Josh Allen BUF NE $7,500 8 Tom Brady TB CAR $7,400 9 Joe Burrow CIN BAL $5,900 10 Kirk Cousins MIN LAR $6,200 11 Lamar Jackson BAL CIN $6,900 12 Justin Fields CHI SEA $5,200 13 Dak Prescott DAL WAS SNF 14 Matt Ryan ATL DET $5,400 15 Davis Mills HOU LAC $5,500 16 Taysom Hill NO MIA MNF 17 Jimmy Garoppolo SF TEN TNF 18 Russell Wilson SEA CHI $6,100 19 Carson Wentz IND ARI SAT 20 Mac Jones NE BUF $5,300 21 Trevor Lawrence JAX NYJ $5,000 22 Zach Wilson NYJ JAX $5,300 23 Cam Newton CAR TB $5,600 24 Tua Tagovailoa MIA NO MNF 25 Derek Carr LV DEN $5,800 26 Ryan Tannehill TEN SF TNF 27 Drew Lock DEN LV $5,100 28 Jared Goff DET ATL $5,400 29 Taylor Heinicke WAS DAL SNF 30 Ben Roethlisberger PIT KC $5,500 31 Baker Mayfield CLE GB SAT 32 Jake Fromm NYG PHI $5,000

