NFL Week 16 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Week 16 Picks against the Spread while provide their Week 16 NFL game previews.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 16 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 George Kittle SF TEN TNF 2 Rob Gronkowski TB CAR $6,200 3 Mark Andrews BAL CIN $7,000 4 Travis Kelce KC PIT $7,300 5 Dallas Goedert PHI NYG $5,100 6 Dawson Knox BUF NE $5,300 7 Mike Gesicki MIA NO MNF 8 Kyle Pitts ATL DET $5,800 9 Zach Ertz ARI IND SAT 10 Pat Freiermuth PIT KC $4,300 11 Hunter Henry NE BUF $4,700 12 Dalton Schultz DAL WAS SNF 13 Tyler Conklin MIN LAR $3,900 14 Foster Moreau LV DEN $3,600 15 Gerald Everett SEA CHI $3,700 16 Tyler Higbee LAR MIN $3,800 17 Cole Kmet CHI SEA $3,300 18 Noah Fant DEN LV $4,400 19 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS DAL SNF 20 James O'Shaughnessy JAX NYJ $3,200 21 Evan Engram NYG PHI $3,400 22 Austin Hooper CLE GB SAT 23 John Bates WAS DAL SNF 24 Jared Cook LAC HOU $3,500 25 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN LV $3,100 26 C.J. Uzomah CIN BAL $3,000 27 Brevin Jordan HOU LAC $2,500 28 Jack Doyle IND ARI SAT 29 Jonnu Smith NE BUF $2,500 30 Cameron Brate TB CAR $2,500 31 Josiah Deguara GB CLE SAT 32 Jimmy Graham CHI SEA $2,900 33 Mo Alie-Cox IND ARI SAT 34 Zach Gentry PIT KC $2,800 35 O.J. Howard TB CAR $2,500

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 16 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Cowboys DAL DST WAS SNF 2 49ers SF DST TEN TNF 3 Eagles PHI DST NYG $3,600 4 Buccaneers TB DST CAR $4,100 5 Saints NO DST MIA MNF 6 Packers GB DST CLE SAT 7 Colts IND DST ARI SAT 8 Chargers LAC DST HOU $3,400 9 Rams LAR DST MIN $3,100 10 Dolphins MIA DST NO MNF 11 Falcons ATL DST DET $2,600 12 Cardinals ARI DST IND SAT 13 Patriots NE DST BUF $2,900 14 Jaguars JAX DST NYJ $2,700 15 Jets NYJ DST JAX $2,700 16 Chiefs KC DST PIT $3,500 17 Broncos DEN DST LV $2,800 18 Bills BUF DST NE $3,200 19 Bengals CIN DST BAL $2,800

