Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 22

Wednesday’s NBA slate is on the smaller side. The game between the Bulls and Raptors has been officially postponed, so we’re left with just a five-game slate starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Still, there’s plenty of DFS money up for grabs on DraftKings, so let's dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($8,200) – The Kings have been extremely shorthanded recently, and they’re going to be without a bunch of key options again on Wednesday. De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell are out at point guard, so Tyrese Haliburton should be asked to carry a massive workload. He’s taken full advantage of their absences recently, scoring at least 42.0 DKFP in four straight games. He’s also racked up at least 51.5 DKFP in each of his past two.

Haliburton has gotten a bit more expensive over that time frame, but he’s still underpriced given his recent production.

Other Option – Ricky Rubio ($6,200)

Value

Delon Wright, Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic ($4,600) – The Hawks are the latest team to be hit hard by COVID-19. They’ve placed a host of players in health and safety protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, and Lou Williams.

That leaves Wright as the team’s likely starting point guard. He’s a mediocre per-minute producer – he’s averaged 0.75 DKFP per minute this season – but that’s not a big deal at his current salary. He should see at least 30 minutes in this contest, and he should be able to pay off his salary with that much playing time.

Other Options – Marcus Smart ($5,700), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,700)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($6,900) – Let’s stick with the Kings at shooting guard. Hield has also seen a massive spike in playing time recently. He’s logged at least 36.8 minutes in three straight games, and he’s cracked 39.5 in each of his past two. Hield has responded with at least 35.75 DKFP in back-to-back games, which is not surprising given his average of 0.94 DKFP per minute. Like Haliburton, he’s gotten significantly more expensive recently, but he should still be able to pay off this price tag.

Other Option – Will Barton ($6,700)

Value

Cam Reddish, Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic ($3,700) – Reddish is another member of the Hawks who should take on a larger role on Wednesday. He’s expected to see around 30 minutes, and that’s a lot of playing time for someone who costs just $3,700.

Other Options – Kevin Huerter ($5,000), Grayson Allen ($4,700)

Small Forward

Stud

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets ($8,300) – Middleton has missed the past three games for the Bucks, but he’s not on the injury report for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Rockets. That makes him an interesting option. His ownership could be down following his absence, and the Bucks are in an elite spot. Not only are they going to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but their implied team total of 117.0 ranks first on the slate.

Other Option – Franz Wagner ($7,600)

Value

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics ($4,500) – The Cavaliers are yet another team with plenty of absences on Wednesday’s slate. They’re extremely thin in the frontcourt, with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both out due to health and safety protocols.

Cedi Osman racked up 27.1 minutes in the Cavs’ last game, and he’s capable of doing a lot of damage with that much playing time. He’s averaged 1.01 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he racked up 39.25 DKFP in his last outing. He’s underpriced at just $4,500.

Other Option – Kenrich Williams ($3,500)

Power Forward

Stud

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic ($7,300) – Collins is another member of the Hawks with more appeal than usual on Wednesday. He should see some additional minutes and usage with Young and Capela out of the lineup, and he’s increased his production to 1.10 DKFP per minute with both players off the court this season. Collins has returned value in three of his past four games, so you can make the argument that he’d be underpriced even if the team was at full strength. He was priced up to $7,600 just two games ago, so I’ll gladly pay $7,100 given the current roster.

Other Option – Chimezie Metu ($5,800)

Value

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics ($5,700) – Love also has the potential to see a few additional minutes for the Cavaliers, and that should be extremely appealing to fantasy players if he plays today. Love has been an absolute monster recently. He’s increased his production to 1.45 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s racked up at least 32.75 DKFP in three of his past five games. He hasn’t played more than 23.8 minutes in any of those contests, and he could approach 30 minutes on Wednesday if he plays through his questionable tag. That gives him an elite ceiling for his price tag.

Other Options – Dean Wade ($3,800), Jalen Johnson ($3,000)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($12,600) – Jokic remains the top stud in fantasy basketball. He’s coming off a subpar 49.5 DKFP in his last outing, but he was limited to just 26.1 minutes in a blowout win. With that in mind, his production was actually still pretty impressive. He had scored at least 61.5 DKFP in each of his previous six contests, and he should return to that level of production if he plays his usual number of minutes on Wednesday. Jokic has averaged an absurd 1.86 DKFP per minute over the past month, which is easily the top mark in the league. He should do some serious damage vs. the Thunder, who have no real answer for him.

Value

DeMarcus Cousins, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets ($4,400) – Cousins has gotten a chance to shine for the Bucks recently. He racked up 27.2 minutes in their last game, and he responded with 41.0 DKFP. He’s averaged 1.21 DKFP per minute in limited playing time this season, and he should continue to see a few additional minutes given the team’s absences. He’s underpriced at just $4,400.

Other Options – Serge Ibaka ($3,200), Gorgui Dieng ($3,100)

