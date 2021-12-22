NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 23

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Last set of games before the Christmas Eve pause ahead of the big day. Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s NBA action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philly is missing a few important pieces, but that’s nothing compared to what the Hawks are experiencing. To put it simply: John Collins, Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic were the only three of Atlanta’s top nine scorers available vs. Orlando on Wednesday. Most of those players are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, so the Hawks will need to make do with these three for a while. Hard to imagine that’s gonna go well for Atlanta after what vs. the Magic on Wednesday.

Not only are the Hawks depleted, on the second day of a back-to-back and on the road Thursday, they’re facing a superior team that has three of its top four scorers. Now, the 76ers aren’t great as home favorites this season (2-5), but the Hawks’ lack of impact players and their past play in this type of situation points toward Philly covering. Atlanta is 2-6 ATS as road underdogs, 2-4 ATS on the second leg of a back-to-back and 6-9 ATS off a loss.

The Lakers aren’t exactly rolling at the moment. Their last win was an overtime battle vs. the Mavericks sans Luka Doncic on Dec. 15. Since then, L.A. has lost Anthony Davis for an extended period of time and three games to go with that bit of news. It’s to the point where Thursday’s spread is a measly 1.5, making moneyline the better play for those leaning toward San Antonio in this one.

The Spurs are 6-9 on the road this season (like they are at home), and the Lakers are 10-8 at home. But with this expected to be a tight game, we can take a look at both teams ATS. The Lakers are 5-10 ATS as the home favorites. The Spurs are 8-4 ATS as road underdogs. With L.A. still trying to figure out how to make it work without Davis, this is a prime spot for San Antonio to steal one.

