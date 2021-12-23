NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 16

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The regular season is winding down with just a few weeks left. Before we get into this week’s trends, Week 15 finished with 10 games hitting the under and favorites were 9-7 ATS. Five underdogs won straight up — Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

49ers are 1-7-1 ATS in their previous nine games against the Titans.

49ers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against the Titans.

49ers are 6-2 SU in their previous eight games on the road.

49ers are 4-1 SU in their last five games when playing on the road against the Titans.

49ers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 Thursday games.

Over is 8-2 in the 49ers’ previous 10 games following an ATS win.

Over is 4-1 in the 49ers’ last five Thursday games.

Under is 4-1 in the 49ers’ previous five against a team with a winning record.

Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Titans are 7-3 SU in their previous 10 games.

Titans are 5-1 SU in their last six games at home.

Over is 4-1 in the Titans’ previous five Thursday games.

Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Browns are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games against Green Bay.

Browns are 2-5 SU in their last seven games on the road.

Browns are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games this season.

Over is 6-1 in the Browns’ last seven games against a team with a winning record.

Packers are 11-2 ATS in their previous 13 games.

Packers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games at home.

Packers are 8-2 ATS in their previous 10 games this season.

Over is 4-0 in the Packers’ last four games overall.

Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Colts are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games overall.

Colts are 5-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 6-0 in the Colts’ previous six road games against a team with a winning home record.

Over is 11-1 in the Colts’ last 12 games against a team with a winning record.

Cardinals are 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 home games.

Cardinals are 2-7 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Cardinals are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games vs. a team with a winning road record.

Under is 6-1 in the Cardinals’ previous seven games following an ATS loss.

Bills are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against the Patriots.

Bills are 3-17 SU in their previous 20 games when playing on the road against the Patriots.

Bills are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following a SU win.

Over is 7-0 in the Bills’ previous seven games as an underdog.

Over is 5-0 in the Bills’ last five games as a road underdog.

Over is 4-0 in the Patriots’ previous four home games.

Patriots are 17-3 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against the Bills.

Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games this season.

Giants are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Giants are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games against the Eagles.

Giants are 0-7 SU in their last seven games when playing on the road against the Eagles.

Giants are 13-3 ATS in their previous 16 road games against a team with a losing home record.

Under is 10-1 in the Giants’ last 11 against a team with a losing record.

Under is 9-1-1 in the Giants’ previous 11 games following a double-digit loss at home.

Eagles are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games against the NFC.

Eagles are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

Under is 13-3 in the Eagles’ last 16 home games against a team with a losing road record.

Rams are 10-4 SU in their previous 14 games.

Rams are 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Vikings.

Rams are 1-5 SU in their previous six games against the Vikings.

Rams are 5-2 SU in their last seven games on the road.

Rams are 1-6 SU in their previous seven games when playing on the road against the Vikings.

Over is 6-2-1 in the Rams’ last nine games following an ATS win.

Vikings are 4-2 SU in their previous six games.

Vikings are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

Vikings are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Vikings are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games.

Over is 4-1 in the Vikings’ last five games overall.

Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games against the Panthers.

Buccaneers are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games on the road.

Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games following a SU loss.

Buccaneers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games.

Under is 5-0 in the Buccaneers’ previous five games against a team with a losing record.

Panthers are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a winning road record.

Panthers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games overall.

Over is 5-0 in the Panthers’ last five games overall.

Jaguars are 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

Jaguars are 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 games against the Jets.

Jaguars are 2-4 SU in their last six games against the Jets.

Jets are 4-11 ATS in their previous 15 games.

Jets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home.

Under is 6-0 in the Jaguars’ previous six games as a road underdog.

Jets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

Jets are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games following an ATS win.

Jets are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a home favorite.

Over is 4-0 in the Jets’ previous four games following an ATS win.

Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Lions are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games against the Falcons.

Lions are 0-7-1 SU in their last eight games on the road.

Lions are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games this season.

Under is 5-1 in the Lions’ last six games as a road underdog.

Under is 5-1 in the Lions’ previous six road games.

Falcons are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Falcons are 1-7 SU in their previous eight games at home.

Under is 5-1 in the Falcons’ last six games overall.

Chargers are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Chargers are 12-6 SU in their previous 18 games.

Chargers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the Texans.

Over is 5-1 in the Chargers’ previous six road games against a team with a losing home record.

Over is 4-1 in the Chargers’ last five games overall.

Texans are 4-8 ATS in their previous 12 games.

Texans are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games.

Under is 4-0 in the Texans’ previous four games following an ATS win.

Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Ravens are 2-4 SU in their previous six games.

Ravens are 5-1 SU in their last six games against the Bengals.

Ravens are 5-11 SU in their previous 16 games when playing on the road against the Bengals.

Ravens are 4-2 ATS in their last six games this season.

Under is 5-1 in the Ravens’ previous six games as a road underdog.

Bengals are 1-5 ATS in their last six games at home.

Bengals are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games as a home favorite.

Over is 7-1-1 in the Bengals’ last nine games as a home favorite.

Bears are 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

Bears are 1-8 SU in their previous nine games.

Bears are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games against the Seahawks.

Under is 9-4 in the Bears’ previous 13 games overall.

Under is 10-2 in the Seahawks’ last 12 games following an ATS loss.

Seahawks are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games.

Seahawks are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.

Seahawks are 5-1 SU in their previous six games when playing at home against the Bears.

Under is 10-2 in the Seahawks’ last 12 games following an ATS loss.

Under is 20-8 in the Seahawks’ previous 28 games overall.

Steelers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against the Chiefs.

Steelers are 6-2 SU in their previous eight games against the Chiefs.

Steelers are 1-4 SU in their last five games on the road.

Steelers are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following a SU win.

Over is 5-2 in the Steelers’ last seven games following an ATS win.

Chiefs are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games.

Chiefs are 5-0 SU in their last five games at home.

Chiefs are 4-10 ATS in their previous 14 home games.

Under is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ last five games as a home favorite.

Under is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ previous five home games.

Broncos are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against the Raiders.

Broncos are 1-5 SU in their previous six games against the Raiders.

Broncos are 0-5 ATS in their last five games when playing on the road against the Raiders.

Under is 7-1 in the Broncos’ previous eight games overall.

Raiders are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

Raiders are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games.

Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against the AFC West.

Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their previous six home games.

Raiders are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Over is 8-3 in the Raiders’ previous 11 home games.

Washington is 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games.

Washington is 4-2 SU in their previous six games.

Washington is 3-6 ATS in their last nine games against the Cowboys.

Washington is 3-8 SU in their previous 11 games against the Cowboys.

Under is 7-2 in the Football Team’s last nine games as an underdog.

Cowboys are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games.

Cowboys are 10-3 SU in their previous 13 games.

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Cowboys are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight home games.

Under is 7-1 in the Cowboys’ last eight games overall.

Under is 5-1 in the Cowboys’ previous six games as a favorite.

Dolphins are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Dolphins are 0-3-1 ATS in their previous four games following an ATS loss.

Dolphins are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games as a road underdog.

Dolphins are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games following a straight up win.

Under is 5-2 in the Dolphins’ last seven games overall.

Saints are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games as a favorite.

Saints are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on fieldturf.

Saints are 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games.

Saints are 1-5 ATS in their last six Monday games.

Over is 7-3 in the Saints’ previous 10 Monday games.

