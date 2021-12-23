Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 16

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

5. Jared Goff ($5,400)/Amon-Ra St. Brown ($5,600), Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons

Goff may not know where the sun rises or sets, and he’s been gross for fantasy much of the season, having scored fewer than 10 DKFP in five games, but he’s gone over 20 DKFP in two of the last four games and now has a matchup against a Falcons team that is 30th in pass-defense DVOA and dead-last in adjusted sack rate. In those two games, he threw three touchdowns in each contest. The DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with a 43 total with the Falcons favored by six points, so the game script should lead the Lions towards the air. These teams are 12th and 13th in pass rate.

St. Brown has been en fuego the last three weeks, garnering 12, 12 and 11 targets. He’s scored two touchdowns over that span and caught eight, eight and 10 passes while hauling in at least 70 yards in each game.

4. Justin Fields ($5,200)/Darnell Mooney ($5,800), Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks

Both of these teams would prefer to ground and pound while playing to their defenses, so it’s within the range of outcomes that this game is a low-scoring slugfest, especially since the Bears and their rookie quarterback will be on the road. That said, both defenses haven’t been good this season. Seattle is 28th in pass-defense DVOA while Chicago is 22nd. Seattle is also 29th in adjusted sack rate.

Fields may not be a good quarterback at this stage of his career, but he’s shown glimpses of his potential, and over the last five games that he’s played, he’s scored at least 15 DKFP in four of them. He’s thrown for over 220 yards in three of those contests but what elevates the floor is the rushing prowess. He’s carried seven, nine, four, eight and 10 times with six total red-zone carries.

Over the last five games with Fields under center, Mooney has received seven, five, 16, six and nine targets. He’s gone over 100 yards once and scored two touchdowns. He’s scored at least 10 DKFP in four of those contests with two over 20.

3. Joe Burrow ($5,900)/Ja’Marr Chase ($7,100), Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Burrow lit up the Ravens for 416 yards and 30.64 DKFP back in October. That kind of ceiling output shouldn’t be expected, especially since this is the second game of the season between division rivals. That said, the Ravens are fifth in rush-defense DVOA, so the Bengals will likely travel the path of least resistance through the air. All we can ask for is volume and a favorable matchup. While the Ravens blitz at the fifth-highest rate, they are only 26th in adjusted sack rate. The Bengals have the weapons to exploit this porous Ravens secondary and divisional familiarity works both ways.

Chase is expensive and there is merit to going with the other two Bengals receivers who are cheaper. Much would depend on ownership for me. Chase has a ceiling that the other two cannot match. He has 10 touchdowns on the season with two multi-touchdown games. He went for 201 yards against the Ravens last time and has the ability to score from anywhere on any given play.

This game will be played indoors and the DraftKings Sportsbook has it with the highest total on the slate at 49.5. That said, I do think the range of outcomes is wide for this game. The Rams are third in offensive pace and are 11th in pass rate, but while the Vikings are only 18th in pass-defense DVOA, they are third in adjusted sack rate and have held some potent passing attacks in check at home. The Vikings would prefer to play defense and run the ball, but they will open it up if forced to pass. If the Rams can put up points, then a shootout could ensue. The probabilities favor that outcome, but I had to mention the other path.

Stafford has scored double-digit DKFP in every game this season. He’s gone over 20 DKFP 10 times with two games over 30. He has eight games with at least three touchdowns and two games with four.

Cooper Kupp is a bad, bad man this season. He leads the league in targets and has received at least 10 in all but one game this season (he got nine in that one game). He’s expensive, so there’s merit to fading him since he’d require a huge game to make you regret not rostering him. That said, he’s exceeded point expectations 70% of the time and he’s gone for at least 25 DKFP 10 times this season with a high of 40.6. Crazy.

The prices are high and there is some volume risk because the Chargers are the biggest favorites on the slate. That said, the Chargers are seventh in pass rate, and in the three games that they won by at least 10 points, Herbert went for 24.9, 29.28 and 21.28 DKFP. He’s exceeded point expectations 90% of the time this season, and if the Chargers do blow out the Texans, Herbert will have likely been a big reason why.

Allen is the antithesis to Chase, as he cannot score from anywhere on the field and instead relies on volume. Well, he’s been getting plenty of volume on the season. He has 134 total targets and has received at least 10 in nine games. He’s scored double-digit DKFP in every contest this season with four games above 20.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

