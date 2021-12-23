NFL Week 16 TNF Best Bets: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 16 gets underway on Thursday with the 49ers and Titans squaring off on TNF. Let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

I’m not sure I’ll get around to playing a side in this game, but I do have a strong lean to the home dog. I get that the Niners are a trendy team right now, and they’ve looked good in some recent wins. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off a terrible half to end a loss on Sunday. But at home in a very important game for their playoff/division chances, I like them on the short week. A lot of moving parts here, as it looks like Tennessee will have both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones together on the outside for the first time in a while. But what’s keeping me from backing the home pooch here is the offensive line. We began with two starters being out, and now a third has been confirmed out. I can’t trust that Ryan Tannehill will have enough time to be able to get the ball to his playmakers, so I’ll ultimately stay away.

Aiyuk hasn’t seen quite as much volume as you’d hope in the receiving game for the Niners, but when he is target he’s generally gashing the defense for some chunk yardage. After barely touching the ball in the first two games of the season, Aiyuk’s had a long reception go for over 20 yards in nine of his last 10 contests, including eight straight. Pair that with a matchup against a Tennessee defense that’s been really struggling defending WR, and it sets up for a good spot for Aiyuk to continue his streak and catch another deep ball. The Titans allow the second-most fantasy points in the NFL to WR, and with Deebo Samuel playing more out of the backfield, Aiyuk has more opportunities lined up out wide.

