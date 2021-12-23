NFL Best Bets: Week 16 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is as difficult as ever to bet right now. Between the usual parody in the league and the COVID outbreaks, it’s worth waiting until close to each game to bet it and really locking in on your strongest spot. Rather than unit size plays, I’m just going to write up the spots I’m considering this week. I’ll be locking things in closer to the games to avoid being on the wrong side of COVID news. Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

While I will have other sports betting related content throughout the week, including best bets articles for both MNF and TNF each week (along with CFB best bets), this article will be where all my best bet wagers, along with unit size live on a weekly basis.

Generally I just give out a full teaser here, but I have no idea what I like as another leg yet. Maybe something will come together later in the week, maybe a College Bowl Game even comes together as the second leg. But I do know the Packers down to -1.5 are a terrific teaser piece.

The Pack won again and are in sole possession of first place in the NFC. Just keep winning and that first-round bye belongs to Green Bay. This is an awful spot for the Browns. They lost on Monday and now have to go on the road to Lambeau to play on a Saturday? Very tough turnaround for a team battling COVID.

This is my favorite spot of the week on Christmas night, and will be my largest bet if the Cardinals don’t have any COVID news. The Cardinals have now lost two in a row, including an embarrassing one last week as a double-digit road favorite. Time to show up on Saturday at home.

Meanwhile, the Colts had an emotional victory in primetime on Saturday night over one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Classic buy-low spot on Arizona and a sell-high spot on Indy. Lookahead line here was -4, and we’re getting tremendous value on the Cards.

NE -2.5 (-110)

Bills get back on track at home in an easy one last week and the Pats finally go on the road and lose to the Colts. Massive game in the AFC East, but I think the Pats will be more prepared at home. Bounce-back spot after being exposed, and going up against a Bills team that is going to be very angry about how MNF ended in Buffalo.

But the Patriots showed the Bills none of their passing game in that win, so they should have a lot of advantages in this matchup. I expect Bill Belichick to have his team prepared for this one and to go out and win the division.

Missed the good number here when Miami was +3, but we are where we are. Two QBs out for the Saints with COVID, as well as some pieces of the defense that’s been playing so well. The Dolphins have been on a roll, and now get to face a rookie QB in Ian Book that’s going to be making his first start. Getting the Dolphins around a pick’em here still feels fine to me.

